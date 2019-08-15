The week in fan theories: Godzilla wins, Luke Skywalker died, and Eleven turns evil

Welcome to The Week in Fan Theories, your guide to what fan theories, good and bad, are taking the internet by storm!

With so many fan theories floating around the web, it can be hard to know which ones to take seriously and which ones are wildly off the mark. Some theories are brilliant breakthroughs that reveal a whole new understanding of what a work of fiction means, or they're spot-on predictions about what's going to happen in the next installment. Others are specious bunk, deeply flawed theories that nevertheless get aggregated by some of the less scrupulous news sites.

This week, we've got confirmation of a kaiju-sized fan theory from Godzilla: King of the Monsters, a Stranger Things Season 3 fan theory that's plausible but not especially likely, and finally a theory that mistakes Star Wars for an M. Night Shyamalan flick. Let us commence.

Credit: Legendary Entertainment

GODZILLA WOULD'VE TOTALLY KILLED GHIDORAH EARLIER

Godzilla and Ghidorah throw down several times over the course of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Their fight in the Antarctic is basically a draw, with Ghidorah maybe having the upper hand, and Godzilla, of course, trounces the three-headed monster in their final encounter. But fans speculated that Godzilla could have taken out Ghidorah earlier, during their fight in the ocean off the coast of Mexico.

The semi-aquatic Godzilla had home turf advantage, and it looked like things were going in his favor before the military intervened, attacking both monsters with their Oxygen Destroyer superweapon. Godzilla was nearly killed, but Ghidorah wasn't really harmed and was able to use the blast to escape the fight. Would Godzilla have prevailed earlier had the military not gotten in the way? The director, Mike Dougherty, says yes.

"Another instance of idiot humans messing up the natural order," he wrote in a tweet.

Good to know that, in a way, it's the military's fault for letting Boston get turned into a radioactive hellscape.

Credit: Netflix

ELEVEN WILL BE THE VILLAIN IN STRANGER THINGS SEASON 4

Eleven and the Hawkins, Indiana, gang might have bested both the Soviets and the Mind Flayer in Stranger Things' third season, but what this theory posits is that Eleven herself will be the villain in the fourth season.

The theory isn't proposing that Eleven will break bad of her own accord (which would take a lot of tortured character development that the fans would almost certainly hate), but that she's still infected by the Mind Flayer's influence. Although she was able to use her powers to remove the little slug that had lodged itself in her leg, it's possible she didn't get all of it. So the theory suggests that her wound will give the Mind Flayer influence over her, the same way it had control over Will in Season 2 and Billy in Season 3.

That there's a precedent for the Mind Flayer controlling a main character is an argument both for and against this theory. Yeah, it could happen, but will Stranger Things do essentially the same plot for a third time, only with their most popular, beloved character? Seems unlikely, especially when it already appears that the lingering effect of Eleven's injury is her losing her powers, not losing herself to the Upside Down. (Also, Netflix hasn't officially renewed Stranger Things for a fourth season yet.)

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

LUKE SKYWALKER WAS DEAD THE WHOLE TIME

Star Wars has a deep and established lore, but this theory kind of ignores all that and makes news stuff up. What if, it posits, Luke Skywalker actually died when Kylo Ren attacked the Jedi Academy, and he was a new type of Force Ghost in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi?

Rather than be an actual Force Ghost, like Yoda and Obi-Wan, the theory instead suggests that Luke could only project an image of himself into the mind of specific people in a specific, Force-strong place. When he's talking to Rey, he's not actually there, nor is he there as a ghost — he's just an image in her mind.

The theory aims to explain why Luke never spoke with Chewbacca, argues that R2-D2 was broken because a part of Luke was in him, and suggests that he saved the day at the end of The Last Jedi by learning how to properly project his Force Ghost.

Essentially, this theory is arguing that Luke was not alive, but he also wasn't the type of ghost we've already seen in the movies. This Sixth Sense wannabe theory doesn't really add anything but complications to the story, and that's never a good sign. Not every piece of entertainment is trying to trick you. In fact, most aren't.