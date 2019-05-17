The Week in Geek: Game of Thrones burns it all down and we (might) have a new Batman

The week is over. Long live the week. It was another big one full of trailers, Disney acquisitions, dudes shooting lots of guns, and Game of Thrones was also there.

But only a select few stories can sit at the top of the top. Here they are: The five biggest stories from... The Week in Geek!

JOHN WICK IS DEFINITELY FANTASY. GUN FANTASY.

... or maybe you'd call it gun sci-fi? Regardless, John Wick does not live on a planet Earth that remotely resembles our own. John Wick does, however, have a new movie, one with more action sequences, more dogs, and more Halle Berry than ever before. There's actually not that much Halle Berry. Just to let you know.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is out in theaters. It could have been called John Wick 3: Must Love Dogs, but most of the John Wick movies should probably be called that. In fact, do the John Wick movies and Must Love Dogs exist in the same universe? Is this a Detective Pikachu/Home Alone situation?

Anyway, the first three action sequences will melt your face off. I've titled them each to give you a sense of what they're like. Those three sequences are called (by me): 1. No Stalking in the Library, 2. Never Bring a Gun to a Knife Fight, and 3. John Wick @#$! You With The Horse He Rode In On. It's a wild film. Probably don't bring the kids.

Video of Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Rap Up | SYFY WIRE

GAME OF THRONES GAME OF THRONES'D AGAIN

(The following basically spoils all of Game of Thrones, thanks.)

Game of Thrones continues to make moods of us all. This week, Daenerys Targaryen, Stormborn, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons, decided that a cool thing to do would be to burn most of King's Landing down to the ground while its citizens were still in it. She also murdered Varys for not agreeing with her about things. Doing murders is kinda her thing now, I guess you could say!

The body count everyone was anticipating when the Night King rolled up on Winterfell is what we got this week instead. Jaime kills Euron. Jaime and Cersei get crushed. Cleganebowl results in the death of both Clegane Bros, Sandor and, uh... Luigi? I forget his name. The big zombie dude. The Mountain. You know who I mean. (Editors note: His name is, er, was Gregor, Dany.)

Anyway, Arya rescues people, Jon looks dumbfounded, and people on the internet took turns telling each other they're idiots for liking/not liking what happened. There's a lot of debate over the difference between foreshadowing and character development. People seem very mad at each other. Some people are even signing petitions for Season 8 to get a do-over, I guess? Only one more week left!

Credit: Chesnot/Getty Images

DISNEY IS IN FULL OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF HULU

Disney and Comcast struck a put/call agreement this week with regard to the streaming service Hulu. Comcast has a 33 percent stake in Hulu but, by 2024, it will be required to sell its interest in Hulu at fair market value. That value right now is around $27.5 billion.

That means in a few years, in addition to Disney+ and ESPN+, Disney will own all of Hulu, too.

Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal, which owns SYFY WIRE.

Credit: A24

ROBERT PATTINSON SAYS "I AM BATMAN," MAYBE

Late last night, Variety reported that Robert Pattinson has all but officially signed on the dotted line to play Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman, which won't be in theaters until June 25, 2021.

If Pattinson does take the role, at 33, he will be the second youngest actor to play the Dark Knight behind Christian Bale, who was 31 when Batman Begins (2005) was released.

Speaking of youth, a lot of people have been referring to Pattinson as the "young heartthrob" from the Twilight movies, even though it's been seven years since the actor played everyone's sparkly vampire boyfriend, Edward Cullen. Pattinson is so doggedly trying to move away from the "young sexy young youth hotness" that he stars in a film that's premiering at Cannes this weekend, The Lighthouse, whose IMDb description is literally, "The story of an aging lighthouse keeper named Old who lives in early 20th-century Maine."

More importantly, though, Pattinson's foray into indie filmmaking post-Twilight is what really sets him apart. Most recently, he starred in Claire Denis' High Life and has been lauded by critics for his work in such movies as Good Time (2017) and The Rover (2014).

Reeves' Batman script is still being written, but it makes sense that a casting announcement would be made far ahead of filming so that people can start getting used to the idea of a new actor in the role and Warner Bros. can put as much distance between the stalled Ben Affleck Batman era and the future of the character as possible.

Credit: Marvel Comics

THE X-MEN ARE DEAD. LONG LIVE THE X-MEN.

Much in the way that Dark Phoenix marks the end of the 20th Century Fox run of the X-Men movie franchise this summer, so, too, will the comic book franchise be seeing a major changing of the guard.

There are a lot of X-Men books on the comic book stands right now with a lot of different writers and artists working on them. In late July, every single one of those books will end their runs and two new books, House of X and Powers of X, will take their place. Each book will run for six issues and the story they weave together will set up the future of the X-Men universe. The person writing those two books? Jonathan Hickman.

Hickman is, at this point, kind of famous for upending and reinventing the status quo at Marvel. He did it with Fantastic Four and he did it again with The Avengers. His stories tend to be very dense and very cerebral, but also pretty successful.

Comparisons are already being drawn between Hickman's X-Men and Grant Morrison's early 2000s New X-Men run. Everybody liked that story right up until they didn't. But Casandra Nova, Xorn, and Frank Quietly's wholly original take on the X-aesthetic still all collectively represent one of the boldest and best-known story arcs the X-Men have ever had. Hopefully, Hickman's run will hit similar heights.

And that's it. Your Week in Geek is over. Go in peace. We'll see you right back here again next week when we'll still be talking about Game of Thrones. See you then!