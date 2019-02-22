The Week in Geek: Ghostbusters discourse and Bowser runs Nintendo. We're in the Twilight Zone!

Well, here we are at the end of another week. It snowed in New York City. Then it was 52 degrees. Could it be related to How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World coming out? Is this a dragon-related climate crisis? If so, that's a 2019 mood for the ages. But at least it's the weekend, right? Yay?

Anyway, enough staring into the middle distance. Here they are: the five biggest stories from... The Week in Geek!

R.I.P. MARVEL NETFLIX

The day we all knew was coming has arrived: Netflix has officially canceled The Punisher and Jessica Jones. First it was Iron Fist. Then Luke Cage and Daredevil. And now the Defenders in their entirety have been taken out. Was it Sigourney Weaver getting her revenge? It probably has something a little more to do with this whole Disney+ thing as Disney pulls its IP from other streaming services to make way for its own.

Jessica Jones Season 3 is already in the can, so we'll see that, but, otherwise, we're at the end of the Marvel Netflix road.

Even Marshall Mathers (aka Eminem) thinks Netflix's mind is gone! Maybe we'll see all these folks again in Heaven (otherwise known as Disney+), but I wouldn't hold your breath.

WE'RE STILL IN THE GHOSTBUSTERS DISCOURSE, I SEE

As if there weren't enough active reasons to remind you that the waking nightmare that began in 2016 is unending, we're back to talking about Ghostbusters fandom. Again.

This week, director Jason Reitman did an interview with The Playlist talking about his new Ghostbusters movie that will be coming out in 2020. During the interview, Reitman said he was handing Ghostbusters, "back to the fans," adding, "I love this franchise. I grew up watching it. I consider myself the first Ghostbusters fan. I was, like, seven years old when that movie came out and I love it. I want to make a movie for my fellow Ghostbusters fans."

As you may recall (or never escaped the gravitational pull of) some Ghostbusters fans feeling betrayed by the 2016 film. They felt it was not in the spirit of the originals. Actress, comedian, and star of the 2016 Ghostbusters Leslie Jones, for example, was hacked and had her personal photos leaked because some fans felt so angered by 2016 Ghostbusters. You know: Very. Normal. Behavior.

Anyway, pretty understandably, Reitman's statements riled people back up again. He made a collect call to Cthulhu, and the sleeping one decided they had time to answer. That's a reference to an episode of The Real Ghostbusters, which is how you know I'm a real fan.

So there was some backlash to Reitman's statements that implied he was defending the original backlash to the 2016 Ghostbusters movie, which, in turn, prompted backlash to that backlash by the Ghostbusters fans who hated the Ghostbusting women in the first place. So Reitman apologized and then 2016 Ghostbusters director Paul Feig had to come in and absolve Reitman and... yeah. I'm so tired.

IS YOUTUBE A HOTBED OF PEDOPHILIA?

This week, YouTube user Matt Watson made a video accusing the video platform of being a source for pedophiles. He pointed out that videos featuring children had comments with time codes to help guide pedophiles to images of kids in compromised positions. Watson also claimed that the YouTube algorithm was being manipulated so that it's even easier for pedophiles to access more of this type of content. And, most importantly in the trash fire of late capitalism, Watson pointed out that many of these videos were monetized with ads from all sorts of companies, including ones owned by Disney, appearing at the front of them.

So advertisers started to pull out, including Disney and Fortnite, creating a need for YouTube to take some kind of action. Part of their solution? Make it so that certain comments in videos can trigger them being demonetized. They even tweeted about it.

So now it seems the onus is on individual creators to trudge through comments on their own videos or risk demonetization. Thanks, YouTube.

BOWSER TAKES OVER NINTENDO

This Thursday, Nintendo President of America Reggie Fils-Aime announced that as of April 15, he will be stepping down from his role at the legendary gaming company. For 15 years he has been one of the most instantly recognizable faces not just for Nintendo but for video games in general. "My body is ready" is a catchphrase that promises to haunt him for all eternity. But, mostly, Fils-Aime was a good general for all these Nintendo soldiers going through campaigns for the Wii, the Wii-U (bless), and the Nintendo Switch. The guy is an icon. He might be an accidental icon, but people in gaming know who he is.

So who will fill the void? How can Nintendo endure without the Reggienator? The answer? Bowser. Doug Bowser. Seriously. That's it. That's his name.

“With a name like Bowser, who better to hold the keys to the Nintendo castle?” said Fils-Aime of his successor in a video message posted to Twitter this Thursday.

Mr. Bowser (or "King Koopa") previously acted as the firm's head of sales. In a statement, Bowser said of Fils-Aime's legacy and of Nintendo, "Rest assured, we will continue to build on his work to evolve and expand our brand, furthering Nintendo’s global mission of creating smiles. There are millions more of those to come."

HELP, I'M STEPPING INTO THE TWILIGHT ZONE

Remember the Super Bowl? Not the actual game! Nobody cares about that! I mean, do you remember the ads during the Super Bowl? One of them was for Jordan Peele's updated take on The Twilight Zone. Even though the ad didn't show any footage, just Peele walking into a door to nowhere, it excited a lot of people, myself included!

And now we have a full-blown trailer!

Video of The Twilight Zone - Official Trailer | CBS All Access

Wow! What's up with this trailer? So many call-outs to classic episodes! Is this show going to have an ongoing story that connects all those individual tales together into some kind of shared Zone-verse? Crazy. That's what that is. A whole bucket of crazy. Anyway, nice trailer. That's all.

And now we're done with this week. Thank goodness. Let us know what you thought of these stories and what stories kept popping up in your timelines in the comments. See you next week... in The Twilight Zone! (not really)