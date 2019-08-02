The Week in Geek: Hobbs & Shaw become superheroes and Ron Swanson is Iron Man

We have officially reached the lazy days of summer. It's the time when everyone is way too hot to do anything other than hide in an air-conditioned space motionless — perhaps a movie theater? In any case, it's been a quiet week, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to talk about. It's amazing what the human mind can come up with to distract itself from the sweltering heat.

So, here they are; the five biggest stories from... The Week in Geek!

Video of Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson Shows Us How To Pronounce &quot;Family&quot; | SYFY WIRE

HOBBS AND SHAW ARE MORE THAN GUYS WITH SUPER CARS

Obviously, the Fast and Furious movies are more than just eye candy for gearheads. While cars are usually the focus (well, cars and family), there is an incredible moment in Fast Five (2011) when the movie becomes a full-on bank heist. It's an Ocean's 11 movie, but with a car carrying a giant safe with a chain. And since that's not physically possible (see: inertia), Furious Seven (2015) is the moment these movies became what they were maybe always destined to become: a superhero franchise.

With cars.

Hobbs & Shaw, which opens in theaters this week, is the first Furious spin-off, and it features Idris Elba as a character who refers to himself as "Black Superman." Look... I'm just saying they're proving my point for me here.

Go beat the heat by seeing this automobile-superhero action movie with The Rock and Jason Statham (and a host of fun cameos) that's fun and also located in a heavily-refrigerated theater near you.

#TERRIBLEMCUCASTING

Obviously, if you've got good air-conditioning in your home, then the best way to hide from the glorious-but-deadly day ball is to just stay at home and look at the internet. And if that's what you're all about, then good news, everyone: the hashtag gods have provided.

Comic book writer Gail Simone started a conversation this week built around the following: #terribleMCUcasting

Basically, since Disney and Marvel have largely done an almost superhuman job of perfectly casting their movies, it's almost sort of made dreamcasting Marvel franchises irrelevant. Almost.

So, what's the alternative? Casting a Marvel movie as badly as you can, of course! Nic Cage for Luke Cage! Jim Carrey as The Mask as The Hulk! Scarlett Johansson as Jubilee! Ouch, that last one. Yikes!

Anyway, you get it. Some of them are a little biting (Danny Devito as Galactus, aww) but most are just hilarious (Nick Offerman's Ron Swanson as Iron Man is one we might actually pay to see). If you're looking for minimum movement but a lot of stationary engagement, maybe weigh in with some bad casting of your own. Might I recommend Detective Pikachu as Adam Warlock?

Video of Avengers: Endgame | Deleted scene

ENDGAME IS ON VOD SO NOW WE FINALLY KNOW ABOUT GAMORA

This week, Avengers: Endgame made its way to streaming. Now that the movie has officially made more money than any other movie ever has in theaters, it can... probably do the same thing with streaming and physical media sales, too.

And to celebrate the rich getting richer, Disney and Marvel have started posting the extras that will come with the DVD/Blu-ray release. Yet another thing you can consume in the air-conditioning and away from the blazing, Earth-and-soul-killing heat outside.

Video of Avengers: Endgame | Deleted Scenes

The biggest of those extras is a deleted scene from the biggest death scene in the movie (spoilers, I guess). As all the remaining Avengers take a knee in respect and to mourn their fallen member, a very-much-alive Gamora (the one from the past, not the one who died in Infinity War) sneaks away. So, if you were wondering if Gamora is still alive, uh... yup. She is.

Cue the continuation of those theories that Gamora will be the villain of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3!

Video of EAA Live - 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 with Michael Collins - AirVenture 2019

FOOTAGE FROM APOLLO 11 GETS AWESOME RESTORATION

Recently, humanity celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the moment that mankind finally took their first steps on the moon and into a much larger world. But, for the past century, people haven't seen as many images as the landing as you'd think. While there is that one iconic photo out there that everyone has seen of Buzz Aldrin as captured by Neil Armstrong, there isn't a ton of other clear footage of Armstrong himself. Until now.

Thanks to an internegative (a second negative of the footage made from the original negative), a previously restored clip of the moment was even further improved, allowing for a much better look at Aldrin and Armstrong walking on the moon minutes before that photo was taken.

It's a small thing, but it also gives us something extra on the 50th anniversary of one of mankind's greatest achievements to remind us of just what a moment that was.

And, obviously, if you're trying to think cool thoughts this week, there's not much colder than the vacuum of space!

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

RUSSI TAYLOR PASSES

It's often said that voice actors don't quite get their due. Russi Taylor never sought fame, but she is a legend nonetheless. It was confirmed this week that Taylor died at the age of 75. She is known for many roles, but probably most notably for voicing Minnie Mouse since the 1980s.

Taylor also is notably part of the absolute treasure that is The Simpsons, which celebrates 30 years of television this year. She played the twins, Sherri and Terri, the foreign exchange student, Uter Zorker, and, of course, the perpetually bullied, Martin Prince.

Taylor's contribution to animation is without parallel. She brought joy to children and adults alike in the millions for as long as many of us have been alive. And, so, as you hide from the heat today, why not watch some classic Minnie Mouse cartoons, or just settle in for arguably the greatest American pastime: binging The Simpsons.

That's all for this week. Let us know what you think of these stories and what the biggest stories were in your week.