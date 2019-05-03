The Week in Geek: Sonic's teeth, Endgame aftermath, and the winner of Winterfell

You made it. Another week in the books. It's May. You've got Star Wars Day coming up and Free Comic Book Day on the same day to look forward to. But what about the week that was? What are the stories that stuck with us?

You know the drill! Here they are, the five biggest stories from... The Week in Geek!

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG'S TRAILER HAS TEETH

After about 30 years of fans dreaming and making weird tribute art, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie got its first full trailer this week. It's a story about a blue hedgehog from another world who must do battle with Jim Carrey and his mustache. It's based on a classic Sega game franchise.

It has generated some memes. Sonic, who, again, is a hedgehog, has some very human teeth. Many of the memes revolve around that.

More interesting than the trailer or the memes it generated, though, is the response from the film's director, Jeff Fowler. Since fans seem unhappy with the design of Sonic, there is an intention to go back and change his look. Now, it's worth noting that, even when a trailer comes out, CGI for a film is often in flux.

Speaking of blue characters, Will Smith's genie from the forthcoming Aladdin already looks different from his first teaser to the full trailer. Given that, it's likely Sonic would've been tweaked regardless, but it will be interesting to see, with this public statement from Fowler, just how big the differences wind up.

ENDGAME'S AFTERMATH

They did it. Marvel really did it. After 11 years and 22 films, the Avengers' journey is complete. And now that it's been a full week since Avengers: Endgame bowed, there have been so many stories in its wake, primary among them the movie's box office take. As of this writing, Endgame has already surpassed $1.6 billion. By the time the weekend is over, that number will likely be at $2 billion. At this point, the question may no longer even be if Endgame will overtake Avatar, the highest grossing film of all time, but when.

**OH, AND, BY THE WAY, SPOILERS FOR AVENGERS: ENDGAME.**

Apparently, Robert Downey Jr. had some mixed feelings at first concerning where Tony Stark's story would go. Also, the return of the line, "I am Iron Man," was a last-minute decision. There's been talk about Thor still having movies going forward thanks to Chris Hemsworth finally feeling comfortable in the role. Chris Pratt posted a video behind the scenes. Lots of Endgame stuff still in the ether.

It's almost like it's the most game-changing cinematic event in the last decade or something!

GAME OF THRONES, ARYA, AND THE INKY BLACKNESS AT WINTERFELL

Last weekend brought the third episode in the final season of Game of Thrones, titled "The Long Night." Some zombies showed up, some people died, and there were some unexpected revelations over how the battle ultimately worked itself out.

**SPOILERS FOR "THE LONG NIGHT"**

So. Arya Stark defeated the Night King. She literally dropped in and then, promptly, messed that cold dude right up. Some people were expecting Jon Snow to be the one to do that, but that's subversion of expectation for you.

Theon went out with a pretty intense last stand defending Bran Stark. It's nice to see someone on Game of Thrones experience something resembling catharsis at the end of their miserable existence.

Interestingly, though, the biggest story to come out of the Battle of Winterfell wasn't the plot or the characters, but the cinematography. If you saw the episode then you already know one thing for sure: damn, that thing was dark! Literally! The entire episode is set at night and a lot of fans had trouble seeing what was going on.

People working on the show stand by the work, though, and it will be very interesting to revisit "The Long Night" when it is released in a completely uncompressed UHD format.

GHOST RIDER IS GETTING A HULU SERIES

Sometimes the big news stories are the ones that surprise you. Two years ago, I don't think anyone would've put money on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. being the Marvel show to keep thriving. All those Marvel Netflix shows had so much prestige on them, it felt like they'd last forever. But here we are, with all of those streaming shows canceled and Team Coulson still out here getting trailers for new seasons.

And not only that: Ghost Rider (as played by Gabriel Luna in the fourth season of S.H.I.E.L.D.) is getting his own show on Hulu. Granted, this will be a new iteration of the character, but that's still a win for the little ABC show that could, as well as for Luna himself. Between this and the Spider-Man TV shows to be produced by the Spider-Verse team, it looks like Marvel shows will be going strong outside of Disney+.

PETER MAYHEW HAS PASSED AWAY

How many actors can portray a full range of emotion without ever uttering a single, human phrase? Not many. But Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in several Star Wars films, did it in a way that feels almost effortless. Of course, we know it wasn't so. Wearing that heavy suit, having his face covered by that full mask: it must've been incredibly challenging to bring all of who Chewbacca could be under those circumstances.

In the hands of a lesser actor, Chewbacca would've been a throwaway character. Instead, Mayhew made Chewie the heart and soul of that band of Rebels.

"The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home," according to the tweet released on Mayhew's account.

For anyone who frequents conventions, one of the things about Mayhew that's most notable was his accessibility. He attended as many events as he could. He probably spoke with more fans than any other member of the Star Wars cast. He wasn't just the type of person who remembered his fans, he remembered his fan's stories, their families. He was kind and genuine in a way that cannot be faked and he will be remembered for that kindness always.

And that's all for this week. Thanks for reading. We'll see you again next week on the other side of that Pokemon: Detective Pikachu movie.

