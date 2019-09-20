The Week in Geek: There's a new Battlestar, a new (old) Superman, and maybe a new Princess Bride?

You made it to the end of another week. Congratulations. An awful lot of things happened this week, a lot more to come. As we wait for both The Emmy's and for the storming of Area 51, let's talk about the week that was.

Here they are: the five biggest stories from... The Week in Geek!

BATTLESTAR GALACTICA IS BATTLESTAR GABACKTICA

You may have heard that SYFY WIRE's parent company, NBCUniversal Comcast, is starting up a streaming service of its own called Peacock. And while there's plenty of news coming out of that, obviously the thing that we care most about is Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail bringing back the legendary series, Battlestar Galactica.

This is not a reboot of the 2000's Ronald D Moore reboot. In a clarifying tweet, Esmail wrote, "BSG fans, this will NOT be a remake of the amazing series @RonDMoore launched because... why mess with perfection? Instead, we’ll explore a new story within the mythology while staying true to the spirit of Battlestar.”

So maybe we'll get a reboot of Battlestar 1980! Motorcycles! Superhumans! Or, you know.. literally anything else. It'll probably be something else. But no matter what, we're excited.

The CW

CRISIS ON INFINITE SMALLVILLES

The Arrowverse is set to shift in a major way this coming year with its Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. Oliver Queen is almost certainly going to die. The BTAS and Justice League voice actor Kevin Conroy is going to make his live-action debut as Bruce Wayne. Superman Returns star Brandon Routh (who also plays the Atom on Legends of Tomorrow) is going to reprise his role as Superman.

And now, it turns out, that there will be another Superman returning: Tom Welling's version from the WB series, Smallville. People have been clamoring for Welling to don the Superman suit since the announcement of Crisis on Infinite Earths. Welling said he'd do it if he was asked. And now, apparently, he has been asked and, predictably, he said yes.

At long last, we can find out what happened eight years after Smallville ended. What happened with those versions of Clark Kent, Lana Lang, Lois Lane, Lex Luther, and Chloe Sulliv … you know what? Maybe we leave ol' Chloe off the list.

Anyway. Welling pretty famously never quite was "Superman" except for the very last second of Smallville, so this is an opportunity to finally see what his Superman would look like.

JOHN CARPENTER'S THE THING IS REAL NOW, I GUESS

Leave it to nerds to turn a cool (but benign) scientific discovery into an all-out horror story. Last week, The Daily Express released a story about scientists in Antarctica. The scientists' mission? Travel 3,500 meters down to the Abyssal Plain and see what they can see.

And while most of what they found is mud, there was also this weird life form: transparent, slimy, and with what appears to be a strange snout. Whatever the creature is, scientists have never seen anything like it making it, thus far, undefinable.

However, Twitter is convinced that it's evil. And not just evil: John Carpenter evil. This week, the entire social media spectrum was inundated with folks making the same joke: "Haven't these people seen John Carpenter's The Thing?"

Well, this is SYFY WIRE, so the answer to "have you seen The Thing," is, uh... yeah. And until that shiny hippopotamus-looking thing turns into a tentacle-sprouting dog? It ain't The Thing. But it is new life. And it's exciting that people are paying attention to it.

Credit: 20th Century Fox/Disney

AD ASTRA NOW IN SPACE AND ALSO THEATERS

In May 2016, director James Gray announced his intention to write and direct Ad Astra, hoping that it would be the most realistic depiction of space travel ever made. "More realistic than Space Camp?" I thought to myself. Not friggin' likely, baby!

But, now that Ad Astra is in theaters, I confess the space stuff looks pretty darn good. Maybe even better than Space Camp! Ad Astra is a mixture of Heart of Darkness, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and even a bit of Blade Runner for flavor. At its heart, it's a father/son story about life in crisis. "Is there life beyond our star?" is the literal question, but what's really being asked is "is there life beyond life?" And, furthermore, "does the answer to that question matter?"

Ad Astra is a quiet movie with moments of wonder, unexpected explosions of danger, and also Natasha Lyonne is there for, like, 40 seconds. At no point does she say the word "cockroach," but her cameo is still appreciated. Ad Astra is in theaters now.

PEOPLE ARE BIG MAD ABOUT A PRINCESS BRIDE REMAKE

Well, we've done it: we've finally found a movie that seemingly everyone agrees should not be remade, and that movie is The Princess Bride.

Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra stated in an interview with Variety that some "very famous people whose names I won’t use... want to redo The Princess Bride."

Insert your own inconceivable joke here.

People did not like this idea. Princess Bride star, Cary Elwes, came out against this idea. Jamie Lee Curtis came out against this idea.

But it's 2019, so The Princess Bride will probably get remade anyway. Maybe it'll be a found footage movie or unscripted or, I dunno, have an all salamander cast. I'd watch that last version. Salamanders rule. For now, though, the internet seems pretty fervently against a remake.

And that's it. Your week in geek is over. Go in peace. Let us know what you thought of these stories and also what stories were getting all up in your week.

