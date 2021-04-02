The Witcher finally wraps filming on Season 2, and there's a behind the scenes video to prove it

It's not easy for a season of television to shoot anything right now, let alone wrap an epic fantasy shoot for one of the most-anticipated follow-up seasons of the year. Netflix's The Witcher has done it, though, and the cast and crew celebrated with a special behind-the-scenes video released by the streamer on Friday.

It's been more than a year since the celebrated fantasy series adapted from Andrzej Sapkowski's novels (also the basis for a hit video game series) arrived on Netflix and got everyone singing about tossing coins to their Witcher, and 2021 will mark the welcome return of Geralt of Rivia and his band of enemies and allies as they set out on new adventures.

In the video below, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich celebrates the long road the cast and crew took to making Season 2 possible, shooting nearly 160 days across more than a dozen locations, and doing it all under face masks and with the help of lots and lots of hand sanitizer. Even with those precautions in place, the crew battled everything from COVID-19 outbreaks that put things on pause to an injury to the series' star, Henry Cavill, on the way to finally getting the shoot done.

"None of us has ever experienced a television season like this before, I'm sure," Hissrich said.

Check out the video below for more from Hissrich, as well as behind-the-scenes peeks at Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, and more.

Video of The Witcher | Season 2 Production Wrap: Behind The Scenes | Netflix

After setting the stage for everything to come with Season 1, which adapted Sapkowski's short story collections The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, Season 2 of The Witcher is set to really kick things into high gear with the main saga of Geralt and his allies.

As Hissrich affirms in the video, the new season will adapt the novel Blood of Elves "and beyond," pushing into bigger and bolder territory as it does. That includes a rather substantial expansion of the show's cast, as Geralt is set to encounter spies, private detectives, courtiers, priestesses and, maybe, more witchers in the days to come.

The Witcher Season 2 arrives later this year on Netflix.