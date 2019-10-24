WIRE Buzz: The Witcher drops monstrous images; Japanese zombie Burger King; more

The Witcher, Netflix’s upcoming entry into the world of high fantasy (and video game adaptations), is all about hunting monsters. So far, fans haven’t seen much from the series aside from Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra’s Yennifer, and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich’s swords and sorcery-filled trailer. Sure there was a giant spider at SDCC, but the Witcher world has so many more creatures to kill. Now, with a few more images released ahead of its 2019 release, the show is teasing some critters well-familiar to gamers.

CD Projekt RED's RPGs, based on author Andrzej Sapkowski's novels, offered up plenty of contracts, but one of the most memorable was The Witcher 3’s Shrieker quest. Downing a Cockatrice isn’t easy, and the pictures below give a hint as to why: those things are big and nasty.

Take a look:





Supplementing that big meaty (almost certainly Cockatrice) claw are a few new pictures of the main cast — including Geralt astride Roach. It’s beginning to look like the eight-episode series will feature plenty of beasts, which is only fitting for a universe as heavily and scarily populated as Witcher’s.

Netflix has not yet announced a date for The Witcher’s 2019 release.

Next, eating human flesh is out for some zombies. Now they, like many people, have decided to go after a nice hot burger. Humans can join them, but only if they live in Japan. That's because the Shibuya Center Gai Burger King in Tokyo has totally transformed itself into an undead fast food establishment.

Bloody Disgusting reports that the store, which offers the Ghost Whopper, has made itself into a post-apocalyptic nightmare channeling The Walking Dead as well as skittish, jumpy J-horror. Its new moniker of "Shibuya Ghost Store" is well-earned — this thing looks spooky.

Check it out:

Fans can geek out at the Shibuya Ghost Store now through Haloween, but on Oct. 25, 26, and 31 there will be zombified performers giving hungry customers the haunted house treatment.

Finally, Mystery Science Theater 3000 fans rejoice: one of the legendary bad movies razzed by the show's comic cast is getting a new home release. Bad movie buffs can soon riff on Eegah, the story of a giant caveman (played by Richard Kiel) who goes on a kidnapping rampage, thanks to a new 4K restoration from The Film Detective and Something Weird.

"Something Weird is pleased that Eegah is getting the deluxe Blu-ray video release that it deserves!" Something Weird owner Lisa Petrucci said in a statement. "This will be the best version of the film ever made available!" The curious and masochistic can soon enjoy the comforts of good-bad history and "watch out for snakes" as well as watch the special features included on the disc, like interviews with MST3K creator Joel Hodgson and star Arch Hall Jr.

Eegah writes its name in blood (potentially in the comfort of fans' own homes) on Nov. 26.