The Witcher: Netflix hunts down first look, poster for Henry Cavill TV series

It's time to get your monster hunting supplies ready, Witcher fans! Netflix just dropped a slew of new images, posters, and logos for its upcoming TV adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's popular fantasy novels as well as the series of video games they inspired.

Created and showrun by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (producer of Daredevil and The Umbrella Academy), the series will follow Geralt of Rivia (Mission: Impossible - Fallout's Henry Cavill), a lonely hunter of supernatural beasts struggling to find his place in a world where people can be much more unsavory than monsters ever could. Geralt's solitary meandering comes to an end when he's joined by a powerful sorceress, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and a princess, Ciri (Freya Allan).

Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer (Triss) are also a part of the cast.

Netflix also launched the official social media handles for the project on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

“Andrzej Sapkowski has created a rich and memorable world, at once magical and familiar,” said Erik Barmack, Netflix Vice President of international series when the adaptation was first announced last May. “We couldn’t be more excited about bringing The Witcher saga to Netflix members around the world.”

“I’m thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing,” added Sapkowski. “I’m excited about our efforts together, as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life.”

There's no word on when Season 1 of The Witcher will debut on Netflix, but the series will enjoy its first round of publicity at San Diego Comic Con's Hall H on Friday, July 19 at 2:15pm PST. Moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, Avengers: Endgame), the panel will feature appearances from Schmidt Hissrich, Cavill, Chalotra, and Allan.

