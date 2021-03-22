The Witcher expands Season 2 cast with 7 major characters from the books and games

Despite a production delay and shutdown caused by the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, Season 2 of The Witcher is shaping up to be much bigger than its predecessor. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix's sprawling fantasy series has expanded its principal cast to include seven major characters from Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher novels and the video games they ultimately inspired. Only one of the parts, Ba’lian (Downton Abbey's Kevin Doyle), is an entirely new creation for the monster-hunting mythos.

Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh leads the new list of newcomers as Nenneke. In the books, the character is "a priestess of Melitele, and the head of the Temple of Melitele."

Next up, we have Cassie Clare (Brave New World) in the role of Phillippa Eilhart, "an advisor to Redania’s King Vizimir II and leader of the Lodge of Sorceresses."

Devs alum Liz Carr is set to play Fenn, former "partner in a law firm and detective agency in Dorian." Fenn's partner, Codringher, will be portrayed by Simon Callow (Four Weddings and a Funeral).

Graham McTavish (Outlander, The Hobbit) has secured the part of Dijkstra an ex-"master spy and head of special forces for the kingdom of Redania." Lastly, there's Chris Fulton (Outlaw King) as Rience, "a a mage who was instructed to find Ciri after she disappeared during the slaughter of Cintra."

The sophomore outing will also feature Yasen Atour (Coen), Agnes Born (Vereena), Paul Bullion (Lambert), Basil Eidenbenz (Eskel), Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia), Kristofer Hivju (Nivellen), Mecia Simson (Francesca), and Kim Bodnia (Vesemir) — all of whom were previously cast.

In terms of plot, Season 2 picks up with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) taking Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. To Geralt's knowledge, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) died at the Battle of Sodden. "While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl [Cirilla] from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside," continues the synopsis provided by THR.

The Witcher Season 2 is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime this year, though a specific premiere date has yet to be confirmed. Cavill reportedly took a break from the Season 2 shoot in late 2020 after a wire stunt left him with a mild leg injury.