The Witcher's Henry Cavill gets wet and wild in series' first full trailer

Netflix's adaptation of the Andrzej Sapkowski literary and CD Projekt RED video game series The Witcher has already given fans a glimpse of its central messy trio of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri. There's even been a giant spider. But as any Witcher fan knows, good things always come in twos. Witchers traditionally carry two swords: one of steel for humans and one coated in silver, for creatures. As Geralt has said, "both are for monsters."

Now Netflix has dropped the first full trailer for showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's eight-episode series after a San Diego Comic-Con teaser and a tweeted tease:

This full trailer means fans are getting a fuller sense of its monstrous ambitions and they finally know when it's coming out: late in the year on Dec. 20.

Check it out:

Video of THE WITCHER | MAIN TRAILER | NETFLIX

Henry Cavill's take on Geralt has grown beyond the long wig and into a grounded fantasy character that should excite genre and franchise fans alike.

Hunting monsters is a way of life, even when Geralt's life isn't complicated by a surrogate daughter and witchy love interest. The mutant, created by magic, roams around and finds new monsters to slay, as some opening voiceover tells fans. And yes, after some debate about whether or not to kill the humans that view him as a monster, Geralt takes one of his signature sexy baths. Desert magic, flaming trebuchets, and more make this series look like a lot more than Cavill galavanting about in a long wig.

The Witcher chases his destiny on Netflix on Dec 20.