WIRE Buzz: The Witcher wraps 'Season 1'; Wesley Snipes bites into Outbreak Z; more

Netflix has just finished filming the first of what Henry Cavill sure is making sound like more than just one season of its new show The Witcher, an epic fantasy based on CD Projekt’s hugely popular video game RPGs.

Cavill, who plays protagonist Geralt of Rivia, shared word of his final moments on set this week with an Instagram post straight from the show’s makeup chair. Thanking the creative team for taking him on an “incredible journey,” he also appeared to imply we might be returning to the Northern Kingdoms in the future, describing the just-wrapped set work as “Season 1 of The Witcher.”

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich dropped a similar tease in a social post of her own, saying “season one” of the show has given her as many grey hairs as the silver-maned Geralt, and hinting that she’s ready to embark on... well, on something:

Cavill famously stepped into the role of Geralt after letting it be known on social media that he’d love to play the monster-hunting character from Polish novelist Andrzej Sapkowski’s sprawling fantasy world. Now that he’s on the other side of getting to do just that, it sounds like he’s game to keep right on going. Netflix hasn’t revealed a release date for Season 1 of The Witcher yet (or anything close to official about Season 2), but it’s expected to arrive sometime before the end of this year.

Instead of vampires, Wesley Snipes is fighting off another kind of undead in a newly-reported zombie movie that he’s both starring in and executive producing. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Snipes has joined on for Outbreak Z, a zombie action thriller about SWAT cops racing against the clock (and lots of brains-starved zombies) to track down a vaccine.

Snipes, forever inseparable from the Blade vampire series, will reportedly play one of two SWAT officers desperately trying to find the one person on a zombie-infested college campus who holds the magic vial that can cure the virus that’s turning everyone undead.

Outbreak Z reportedly will be directed by career stuntman Chris Brewster (who choreographed the action in Marvel’s Daredevil series for Netflix), and is being written by the trio of Hamid Torabpour, Clint Narramore, and Andrew Kightlinger. There’s no word yet on a release date, so stay on high zombie alert — at least for now.

Spirited Away is about to take on a whole new meaning for Studio Ghibli fans, once they’re able to whisk off to a just-announced theme park based on the works of Japanese animation legend Hayao Miyazaki.

Via Variety, the studio that built the imaginative worlds of Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle, and many more animated classics is leading the creative effort on an amusement park set to begin construction near Nagoya in central Japan. Studio Ghibli, which Miyazaki co-founded in 1985, reportedly is planning five themed areas for the park, including sections based on both Howl’s Moving Castle and Princess Mononoke.

Plans reportedly call for the park to open in late 2022, and to keep on adding attractions after the first phase. That gives anime lovers plenty of time to work their way back through the Ghibli movie and gaming catalog, before booking a pilgrimage to what sounds like the ultimate Miyazaki experience.