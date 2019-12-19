Latest Stories

Comfort-and-Joy-The-Flash
Tag: Fangrrls
Capes and Christmas trees: 7 holiday-themed animated shows to watch
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hero 2
Tag: Movies
Scars make the wizard backstage at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Star Tours 2019 Update Poster
Tag: Movies
Star Tours levels up with new The Rise of Skywalker scenes, Lando cameo
Peggy Carter What If
Tag: Movies
Kevin Feige says Season 2 of Marvel's What If...? already in the works at Disney+

The Witcher - Get To Know Yennefer And Ciri | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

The Witcher's Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra on Ciri and Yennefer

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Dec 19, 2019

This week, Netflix is debuting the first season of The Witcher, based on Andrzej Sapkowski's hit fantasy novels that inspired the best-selling video game series. While big-screen Superman Henry Cavill is taking on the title role as Geralt of Rivia, The Witcher is also widely known for its powerfully realized heroines: Princess Cirilla and Yennefer of Vengerberg.

For the series, Freya Allan is portraying Ciri while Anya Chalotra is playing Yennefer. Both actresses recently shared some insights into their respective heroines.

More Original Video

Star Wars Episode IX Preview Show
All you need to know before seeing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Black Christmas
Why is Black Christmas rated PG-13 instead of R?

"At the start, [Ciri's] got a lot of curiosity and a lot of drive and she wants to be involved," said Allan. "But she has this beautiful kind of innocence to her, and naivete. When she’s thrown into this world that's very brutal and new to her, she discovers so much and she experiences so much. She sees so many horrific things [that] you begin to see her build a little bit of a harder shell. She becomes a little bit colder because she has to detach herself from the things she's feeling; otherwise she would just collapse. I think she's begun to realize that she has to become more independent and that she can only trust herself in the world."

According to Chaolotra, she took her cues as Yennefer from the original books.

"My source of information was the novels, and we worked at such a pace there wasn't much rehearsal time," noted Chaolotra. "You just have to trust your instinct and the way you empathize with the character in the situation. And other than that, just have a lot of conversations with the director and [showrunner] Lauren [Schmidt Hissrich], and each member of the cast who I was working with at that point to try and bring the best version Yennefer's truth to the screen."

As it turns out, both Allan and Chaolotra are huge Harry Potter fans, and they've got some intriguing house placements for Ciri, Yennefer, and even Geralt. But you'll have to watch the full video to see their picks!

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: The Witcher