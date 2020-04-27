The worst genre families to be quarantined with

Steven Spielberg loves a fractured family unit in his movies. They exist in the real world, but he always adds a little extra mess to make viewers consider if they'd rather deal with the family in question or take on whatever nightmare has everyone running scared. The lead family in 2005's War of the Worlds is definitely one of those families.

Ray Ferrier would be woefully unprepared to shelter in place; his home wasn't even ready for his children to visit on a regular weekend. The only thing he had going was the junk drawer full of take-out menus. And the children are no better than their pint-sized dad. You'll either be amused by Rachel and Robbie treating their dad like a Charles Entertainment Cheese band member as he desperately tries to keep everyone alive or finally understand why he left his home in unvisitable conditions in the first place. You can look forward to surprise hummus. You can also count on Robbie running off to fight the coronavirus with his bare hands wrapped in an American flag. There will be a lot of yelling, but at least the alien invasion will barely get off the ground, since the aliens didn't get their intergalactic vaccinations.