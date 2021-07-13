Exclusive clip: The Wraith, the '80s OG ghost car cult classic, finally races back into our hearts on Blu-ray

If you grew up as part of the Gen-X era, then you know one of the unabashed obsessions of ‘80s TV and movies were stories focused on cars. From the General Lee in The Dukes of Hazard to the A-Team's van, there were a lot of vehicles to covet. And if you were a nerd, there was an extra special place in their hearts for sentient, or possessed cars. Be it Knight Rider’s KITT, the devil Plymouth Belvedere in Christine, or even the invulnerable Dodge M4S Turbo Interceptor driven by supernatural driver, Jake Kesey (Charlie Sheen), in the 1986 cult hit, The Wraith.

As a reminder, 1986 was a mega career year for Sheen, who appeared in Lucas, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Platoon and The Wraith. And like it or not, history reminds us which ones on that list we still talk about today. However, for hard core fans of The Wraith, which also starred a baby Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks), writer/director Mike Marvin’s film served up the perfect mix of outrageous car action, supernatural mystery, and hot guy/girl teen romance.

For those who have kept the "Ghost car" fires burning, the movie is finally coming out on Blu-ray and digital July 20, 2021 with audio commentaries, new featurettes and tons of bonus materials including alternate title sequences, trailers and more.

SYFY WIRE has an exclusive clip with director/writer Mike Marvin explaining the old-school technology they utilized back in the day to make the otherworldly Wraith transform into human-looking Charlie Sheen.

For years, copies of The Wraith could only be found on VHS, LaserDisc and in 2010, an edited cut that left out some pivotal scenes. This newly restored Vestron Video Collector’s Series edition is a 1080p HD, 16x9 presentation, the full film in all its 80's glory.