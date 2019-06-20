Latest Stories

Robert Patrick Tone-Deaf
WIRE Buzz: Robert Patrick gets murderous in trailer for Tone-Deaf. Plus: Creepshow updates
Zirneklis movie
Zirneklis: Why you should watch this Latvian movie where a woman does it with a giant spider
Toy Story 4 Woody Bo Peep and Duke Caboom
The keys to Toy Story 4? Time, 'transition,' and Keanu Reeves
Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Ubisoft
The best deals on Xbox and PS4 for the week ending June 23

Tim Burton's Batman Has More WTF Moments Than A Prince Concert | SYFY WIRE

The WTF moments of Tim Burton's Batman

SYFY WIRE Staff
Jun 20, 2019

Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight? Did you live through the summer of Batmania? In 1989, everything revolved around Batman. For the first time since Batman ‘66, DC's iconic hero was back in live-action on the big screen. And for a generation of comic book movie fans, Batman was a seminal event. Tim Burton dropped audiences into a world where Michael Keaton was Batman and Jack Nicholson was the Joker. Both turned out to be excellent choices, and Batman became the blockbuster it was meant to be.

We adore this movie, but it is admittedly a little bit strange. Burton hadn't hit his peak weirdness when Batman came along, but there are some truly WTF moments in this film. So to celebrate Batman’s 30th anniversary, SYFY WIRE is examining some of those truly bizarre touches that Burton added to the Bat-mythos. 

One of the odder moments came when Vikki Vale discovered Bruce Wayne sleeping upside down like a bat. That is definitely not from the comics. Bruce may dress up like a bat, but he is not actually a bat! That's Man-Bat’s bag, not his. Also, for someone who hates guns, Batman sure put a lot of heavy ordnance on his Batmobile and Batwing. Missiles and machine guns were no problem for this Batman. 

Then there's the Batdance. The artist known as Prince was invited to create music for and inspired by the movie, and it is truly out there. Can you imagine any of this happening with the Christopher Nolan movies? Batman '89 was truly a film of its time, but that doesn't mean we don't love it!

For more Batman WTF moments, check out the full video!

