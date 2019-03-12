Latest Stories

Oscar Isaac
Tag: Movies
Oscar Isaac says Episode IX will end the Skywalker saga
chances-are
Tag: Fangrrls
36 thoughts we had while watching Chances Are
Brie Larson in Captain Marvel
Tag: Movies
A brief, thorough timeline of the Tesseract, Captain Marvel’s MCU MacGuffin
Snape, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Tag: Movies
Does being a Slytherin make me a bad person?
Brie Larson in Captain Marvel

There's a new Cap in town and we are here for her [Strong Female Characters #41]

Contributed by
unspecified.jpeg
Cher Martinetti
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Mar 12, 2019

The time has come: it's a brand-new episode of the SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast, and it doesn't have to prove anything to you.

This week, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney are talking about the one and only thing that matters: Captain Marvel. Then, Cher chats with Eisner-award winning comic book writer and author Kelly Sue DeConnick about breaking the mold in shaping the character of Carol Danvers in the first half of a two-part interview.

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week Fangrrls founder & managing editor Cher Martinetti and contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google's Play Store here.

Subscribe on Spotify here.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Strong Female Characters
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: Kelly Sue Deconnick

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Forgotten Women of Genre
melissa-mathison-fwog
Forgotten Women of Genre: Melissa Mathison
Courtney Enlow
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Strong Female Characters
Tag: Podcast
Kill Bill, Uma Thurman
Embrace the trash [Strong Female Characters #39]
Cher Martinetti Preeti Chhibber Courtney Enlow
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Strong Female Characters
Tag: Podcast
thunder.jpg
Nafessa Williams is a superhero for a new generation [Strong Female Characters #38]
Cher Martinetti Preeti Chhibber Courtney Enlow
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Strong Female Characters
Tag: Podcast
bilquis-starz.jpg
Yetide Badaki and other sex gods [Strong Female Characters #37]
Cher Martinetti Courtney Enlow
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0