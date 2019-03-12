There's a new Cap in town and we are here for her [Strong Female Characters #41]

The time has come: it's a brand-new episode of the SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast, and it doesn't have to prove anything to you.

This week, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney are talking about the one and only thing that matters: Captain Marvel. Then, Cher chats with Eisner-award winning comic book writer and author Kelly Sue DeConnick about breaking the mold in shaping the character of Carol Danvers in the first half of a two-part interview.

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week Fangrrls founder & managing editor Cher Martinetti and contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

