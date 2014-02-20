Latest Stories

Starport Hero
LEGO2014-14.JPG

These 20 LEGO from Toy Fair 2014 will convince you everything is awesome

Contributed by
CarolPhoto.jpg
Carol Pinchefsky
Feb 20, 2014

If you were a child after 1949, chances are you've played with LEGO -- and some of you have never stopped (they're called Adult Fans of LEGO, or AFOL). All of us here haven't stopped being geeky either. So if you love LEGO and geekery: We've got a glimpse of some not-yet-released (and some recently released) LEGOs for fans of Star Wars, Marvel and DC Comics. We have a gallery, just for you.

Each year LEGO produces pieces ranging from simple, primary-colored bricks to wheels and working motors. These specialized minifigures and collections may not have working motors, but they are powered by the imagination. And when it come to our favorite franchises, our imaginations are super-powered.

Check them out.

LEGO2014-18.JPG
This is from the set, Batman: The Riddler Chase. But how long will the chase last when the Flash is...
LEGO2014-4.JPG
I am the night. The tiny, little night. From the Batman: Man-Bat Attack collection. Released in...
LEGO2014-21.JPG
The New 52 Nightwing. It seems Nightwing's glider is unique to LEGO. Available since January.
LEGO2014-3.jpg
The joke's on this Joker steam roller. Available in March.
LEGO2014-23.JPG
Bang. 
LEGO2014-2.jpg
Batgirl, obviously a New 52 variation (check out the belt). Available in March.
LEGO2014-22.JPG
Oh my gods, it's Barbara Gordon! Available in March.
LEGO2014-20.JPG
Where is Batman? We assume the Caped Crusader is flying this remotely. Available since January.
LEGO2014-19.JPG
LEGO fans and fashionistas want to know: Is the Penguin is overdressed for his ride, or is the duck...
LEGO2014-14.JPG
Wolverine and Cyclops. Obviously, Wolverine runs ahead with his claws out. Available in June.
LEGO2014-15.JPG
Storm uses her weather power. We swear, it's not Force Lightning. Available in June.
LEGO2014-16.JPG
Green Goblin threatens to drop Mary Jane (kind of like he did with *SPOILERS* Gwen Stacy in Amazing...
LEGO2014-17.JPG
Doc Ock Trust Heist. But will Spidey let him get away with it? Available in March.
LEGO2014-10.JPG
Vulture Droid microfighter, better known to completists as Variable Geometry Self-Propelled Battle...
LEGO2014-9.JPG
Death Star Troopers microfighter is available in March. But why are the Emperor's Royal Guard...
LEGO2014-11.JPG
B-Wing. Fun fact: This Rebel fighter has been referred to as the "Blade-Wing." Release date 2014.
LEGO2014-13.JPG
AT-AT. Available in August, when there will (hopefully) be no snow.
LEGO2014-8.JPG
Millennium Falcon microfighter. 3D chess board not included. Available in March.
LEGO2014-5.JPG
TIE Interceptor microfighter. Ready to blast your face off in March.
LEGO2014-7.JPG
X-Wing microfighter. Saving the galaxy in March. 
LEGO2014-6.JPG
AAT microfighter. Available in March. Roger, roger. 
LEGO2014-1.jpg
Hologram Darth Vader. The Dark Lord of the Sith has never been so cute. Available in August.
