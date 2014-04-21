Latest Stories

batgirlheader.jpg

These 3 Batgirl redesigns should make DC stand up and pay attention

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Apr 21, 2014

When a new writer/artist team takes over a cape-and-tights book, one thing that commonly happens is that they redesign the hero's uniform. Sometimes it's a minor change, others a complete reinvention.

And if there's one thing that is a constant source of debate, it's the costumes for female superheroes in particular. Sure, it's also often the portrayal of those characters' bodies as well, but let's sidestep that minefield for a moment and just focus on simply making a good costume for a great DC hero.

Batgirl. In particular, Barbara Gordon.

And that's what Project: Rooftop, a site that brings an editorial design eye to superhero costumes, has done with its latest series, Batgirl Begins Again. They did this once before, way back in 2005, and, now they've opened things up again for pro and amateur artists alike to submit what they think is the best costume for Babs.

And the top three results are genuinely outstanding. From sweet hip holsters to a brilliant reinvention of the batcape, all the way up to some really nifty sonic bat ears, the artists P:R selected really knock it out of the park. Each one brings at least one thing I really, really love to the character's design.

So check out the gallery below, and then head on over to P:R for a full breakdown of exactly why they chose these three.

batgirl1.jpg
Design by Chris Samnee
batgirl2.jpg
More details from Samnee's costume
batgirl3.jpg
Design by Joe Quinones
batgirl4.jpg
Design by Elizabeth Beals
Tag: Comics
Tag: Batgirl

