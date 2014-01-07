These 3 new euro posters for Amazing Spider-Man 2 are crawling with cool

Tendrils of high voltage illuminate three new Amazing Spider-Man 2 posters, freshly wired into the world by Sony Pictures to serve the international market. Each one centers on the scintillating showdown between Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) and Electro (Jamie Foxx), using a dizzying array of in-your-face perspectives and wild, vertigo-inducing views.

Check 'em out, but try and ground yourself before diving in.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 swings into theaters on May 2, 2014.

(Via Geek Tyrant)