These 5 actors could be the new John + Sarah Connor in Terminator reboot

Contributed by
Trent Moore
Nov 7, 2013

Some new casting rumors are making the rounds about that long-gestating Terminator reboot, and it sounds like it could mark some major changes for the franchise.

The guys over at Schmoes Know are reporting five actors potentially up for the main roles — three possible Sarah Connors, and two John Connors — but there’s something a little … off about the casting options.

The report indicates Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Brie Larson (21 Jump Street) and Margot Robbie (The Wolf of Wall Street) are on the short list to play a younger version of Sarah Connor. As for her son? Garrett Hedlund (Tron: Legacy) and Boyd Holbrook (The Host) are up for John Connor.

Yeah, that’s right  — all these actors fit into that early-to-mid 20s-mold, which doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for a film that’s supposedly about a mother and son. So what does it mean? There are a few options.

Their tipster seems to think the fifth Terminator film will feature a fair share of time-jumping, meaning John might somehow catch up with his mom when they’re about the same age (or vice versa) while running from Skynet. Heck, there’s even a rumor that part of the film could be set in the 1950s with the Connors seeking refuge in the past — so who knows?

For those keeping score, you can toss these casting rumors into the same box as those lingering reports that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be involved in some capacity (Schwarzenegger’s robo-successor, perhaps?). Check out all the casting options below and let us know what you think.

(Via Schmoes Know)

Emilia Clarke.
Boyd Holbrook.
Garrett Hedlund.
Brie Larson.
Margot Robbie.
