These are the blockbuster franchises in our FANGRRLtopia

Over the years we've been lucky to see a number of amazing comics, books, video games, and even theme park rides turned into massively successful movie franchises. The Lord of the Rings was made into an epic that takes the better part of a day to watch, all seven Harry Potter books made the transition to film, and we even got four movies out of The Hunger Games trilogy. And those are just the franchises we've seen come to a close. We're already 20-plus movies deep in the MCU and it shows no signs of stopping and the DCEU is getting a much-needed shakeup this year with Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984.

You could almost be forgiven for thinking that there's no possible way there's anything left to adapt. But you'd be wrong. There are so many incredible properties that deserve big screen and big-budget adaptations but haven't yet received their due. We're here to fix that.

These are some of the amazing movie franchises that would be smashing box office records, spawning merchandise of all kinds, and creating dedicated fans who line up days in advance just to see a cast panel at SDCC in our FANGRRLtopia.