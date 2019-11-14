Latest Stories

These are the Disney+ shows you need to watch (also: An Extremely Goofy Movie) [Ep. 108]

Jordan Zakarin
Nov 14, 2019

If you're one of 10 million people who have subscribed to Disney+ (or one of the tens of millions more who will use someone else's subscription), this is the podcast for you.

With the entertainment giant's streaming service now pumping 90 years worth of four-quadrant movies and TV shows directly into the homes of Americans, Canadians, and the Dutch, The Fandom Files spoke with Disney expert and frequent SYFY WIRE contributor Drew Taylor to make sense of all the content. From old nature docs and cartoon shorts to weird '80s movies and modern classics, we go through it all (or, a lot of it), we discuss what you should watch and what we're going to watch (not always the same thing). For more of Drew's recommendations, you can read his deep dive here.

Plus, we speak with Samantha Edmonds, a new SYFY WIRE contributor who wrote this story about fandom and Good Omens.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play Music here.

To contact us about the podcast — or to nominate yourself or someone else as a future guest! — feel free to drop us an e-mail or tweet at us. And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes!

