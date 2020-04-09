These environmentalist sci-fi villains deserved better

They say a good story is only as compelling as its villain — and a villain you can sympathize with, one you can relate to, hell, one you can even root for, might be the most fascinating thing about a genre film.

There are baddies who simply wish to see the world burn, an endgame that cashes in on the siren call of chaos. There are bitter criminals seeking revenge, tycoons plotting global takeovers, Kree warriors carrying out intergalactic ethnic cleansings. These guys are all uniquely terrible, but it's fairly easy to root against them, as long as you're not a complete psychopath. But the villains fighting for a worthy cause, the ones drawing attention to global crises happening in real time – those are the ne'er-do-wells who make us squirm in our theater seats, who cause us to confront an uncomfortable sum of culpability. And lately, sci-fi has been exploiting that inconvenient truth to deliver rogues and ruffians that hold up a mirror to our own complicity in planetary destruction.

They're radical conservationists fighting for the kind of balance and eco-conscious ideals we all love to retweet on Twitter and then ignore in our daily life. They point to humanity as the problem, and while they offer some twisted ways of solving it … they're not completely wrong.

From underwater princes to billionaire CEOs, here are the sci-fi eco-terrorists who definitely aren't heroes, but they're not strictly villains either.