These Game of Thrones scenes redone as Japanese woodprints are stunning!

Contributed by
Dany Roth
Jan 28, 2014

HBO's Game of Thrones is already a very pretty affair, but these drawings take A Song of Ice and Fire to a whole other level.

While we wait for the next two months to pass and for season four to begin, an imgur artist, Seiji, has created these incredible Japanese woodprint designs that show some key scenes from the show so far. Granted, some of them are not the most obvious choices, but who are we to complain?

Take a look and see what you think. And, assuming Seiji is out there, maybe tell us what other scenes deserve the woodprint treatment!

(via Uproxx)

 

gotwood6.png
Battle of the Trident
gotwood1.png
Bran Stark and Hodor journey north
gotwood2.png
Jon Snow duels Qhorin Halfhand as wildlings look on
gotwood3.png
The Execution of Eddard Stark
gotwood4.png
Mother of Dragons
gotwood5.png
Wedding Banquet by the River
