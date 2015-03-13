Latest Stories

CS_05761_RC
Tag: Movies
With Captive State, Rupert Wyatt made a new kind of alien invasion movie
Zachary Levi in Shazam!
Tag: Movies
Shazam! projected to zap up a $40 million opening weekend at the box office
All The Boys Love Mandy Lane
Tag: Fangrrls
SCREAMGRRLS: Amber Heard shines in an otherwise muddled All The Boys Love Mandy Lane
Danai Gurira Okoye Black Panther
Tag: Movies
Avengers: Endgame poster credits Danai Gurira after fans protest
beam_bigelow.jpg

These giant, inflatable habitats could be the first place we live in space

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Mar 13, 2015

It’s obviously expensive to actually get something into space, but one company thinks these inflatable astronaut habitats could give us a whole lot more bang for our buck.

Popular Science reports that Bigelow Aerospace is preparing to test the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) on the International Space Station (ISS) in September. The inflatable habitat will be sent up into orbit on a SpaceX rocket, where it’ll expand and dock with the ISS. From there, astronauts will use it as a lounge to test the viability of the tech.

If all goes well, the BEAM could eventually be used as a space habitat with all kinds of applications. NASA has already given the company a $17.8 million contract, and if this initial test goes well, there are plans for a massive habitat (actually larger than the ISS itself) in space and eventual lunar bases made with the same inflatable concepts. But it all hinges on this initial test to prove the BEAM is viable to be used in space.

For the test, scientists will be tracking everything from how astronauts use the facility to how it acts in space (from heat retention, the elements, etc.). Do you think inflatable habitats are the space homes of the future?

(Via Popular Science)

Tag: space
Tag: International Space Station
Tag: NASA

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
ECCC_Right Rail vertical
emerald city mobile icon
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: International Space Station
Tag: NASA
space-walk
Small leak in International Space Station fixed
Heather Mason
Aug 31, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: space
Tag: NASA
186766main_image_feature_894_ys_full.jpg
NASA may cut back on ISS to spend more on the moon and Mars
Trent Moore
Mar 23, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: NASA
Tag: International Space Station
beam_berthed_to_iss_aft_port_node_3_concept_art_b_003_0.jpg
The International Space Station's inflatable habitat is finally working correctly
Trent Moore
Jun 1, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: NASA
Tag: International Space Station
beam_berthed_to_iss_aft_port_node_3_concept_art_b_003.jpg
NASA tried, and failed, to inflate a cutting-edge new habitat on the ISS today
Trent Moore
May 26, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 7