These moody and mournful Game of Thrones posters deliver the seasons' dire death toll

Nobody ever said Westeros was a land where you'll live a long and prosperous life, with lethal entanglements of natural and supernatural forces ready to end your existence at every turn.

This masterful new series of art posters to amp up interest in Game of Thrones Season 4 commemorates and measures the severe prevalence of mortality in the Seven Kingdoms with honor befitting any of the rancid royal houses. HBO has smartly paired up with artist Robert M. Ball to create a series of stylish, dramatic posters called "Beautiful Death," marking each memorable demise per episode in the series since season one. Here are the first 10 tolls of the bell, in order, starting with Ned Stark's swift stroke upon a Night's Watch deserter's neck.

Fans can head over to Beautiful Death, The Official Death-By-Death Countdown to Game of Thrones Season 4 and submit their own deadly creative interpretations from each episode. A fresh new poster will be added each day until the new season unfurls on April 6, 2014.

Which brutal or beautiful Game of Thrones killing, death or fatality tainted your world the worst?

(Via Nerd Approved)