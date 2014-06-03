These novels about the 12th Doctor give us more hints to what his series will be like

We've heard that Capaldi's Doctor would herald a more macabre tone for Who, and these upcoming novels give that rumor legs.

For the most part, Matt Smith's Doctor tended, even in his darker moments, to remain a bit of a lovable goofball. But, for better or worse, it looks like we won't be seeing much more of that now that Capaldi's the one piloting the TARDIS.

Have we heard episode synopses for season eight? Nope! But we've got synopses for the 12th Doctor novels due out this autumn that give us just as good an idea of what we're in for without actually spoiling us, which is, in a way, which is a lot better.

So, in no particular order, here are descriptions for the three upcoming 12th Doctor books:

Silhouette By Justin Richards. “Vastra and Strax and Jenny? Oh no, we don’t need to bother them. Trust me.” Marlowe Hapworth is found dead in his locked study, killed by an unknown assailant. This is a case for the Great Detective, Madame Vastra. Rick Bellamy, bare-knuckle boxer, has the life drawn out of him by a figure dressed as an undertaker. This angers Strax the Sontaran. The Carnival of Curiosities, a collection of bizarre and fascinating sideshows and performers. This is where Jenny Flint looks for answers. How are these things connected? And what does Orestes Milton, rich industrialist, have to do with it all? As the Doctor and Clara joint the hunt for the truth they find themselves thrust into a world where nothing and no one are what they seem.

The Blood Cell By James Goss. “Release the Doctor – or the killing will start.” An asteroid in the furthest reaches of space – the most secure prison for the most dangerous of criminals. The Governor is responsible for the cruellest murderers. So he’s not impressed by the arrival of the man they’re calling the most dangerous criminal in the quadrant. Or, as he prefers to be known, the Doctor. But when the new prisoner immediately sets about trying to escape, and keeps trying, the Governor sets out to find out why. Who is the Doctor and what’s he really doing here? And who is the young woman who comes every day to visit him, only to be turned away by the guards? When the killing finally starts, the Governor begins to get his answers…

The Crawling Terror By Mike Tucker. “Well, I doubt you’ll ever see a bigger insect.” Gabby Nichols is putting her son to bed when she hears her daughter cry out. ‘Mummy there’s a daddy longlegs in my room!’ Then the screaming starts… Kevin Alperton is on his way to school when he is attacked by a mosquito. A big one. Then things get dangerous. But it isn’t the dead man cocooned inside a huge mass of web that worries the Doctor. It isn’t the swarming, mutated insects that make him nervous. With the village cut off from the outside world, and the insects becoming more and more dangerous, the Doctor knows that unless he can decode the strange symbols engraved on an ancient stone circle, and unravel a mystery dating back to the Second World War, no one is safe.

The Blood Cell, especially, sounds incredibly gruesome, far more so than any episode of Doctor Who we've seen since Matt Smith took over. We're hoping this means the series will be more of the same, since the show hasn't been this sinister since the Tom Baker/Philip Hinchcliffe days.

What do you think? Too dark, or just dark enough?

(via Doctor Who TV)