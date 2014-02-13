Latest Stories

sochi-olympics-facebook.jpg

These pictures of superheroes at the Winter Olympics are exactly as cool as you think they are

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Feb 13, 2014

Considering the physical and emotional discipline, we'd say Olympic athletes are already superheroes in their own right. One artist imagined comic-book heroes could come to life and take part.

The man behind the zombie apocalypse story set in Riverdale, Afterlife With Archie, Francesco Francavilla, has been dedicating some of his artistic energy toward supporting the Winter Olympics this year in a really cool and unusual way. He's trying to put out one piece of art every day that depicts a superhero taking part in an Olympic event. And the results so far have been really stunning.

We've gathered together some of what Francavilla's done thus far, but be sure to start following his tumblr to find out what he comes up with next.

(via Kotaku)

sochi1.jpg
sochi2.jpg
sochi3.jpg
sochi4.jpg
