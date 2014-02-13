These pictures of superheroes at the Winter Olympics are exactly as cool as you think they are

Considering the physical and emotional discipline, we'd say Olympic athletes are already superheroes in their own right. One artist imagined comic-book heroes could come to life and take part.

The man behind the zombie apocalypse story set in Riverdale, Afterlife With Archie, Francesco Francavilla, has been dedicating some of his artistic energy toward supporting the Winter Olympics this year in a really cool and unusual way. He's trying to put out one piece of art every day that depicts a superhero taking part in an Olympic event. And the results so far have been really stunning.

We've gathered together some of what Francavilla's done thus far, but be sure to start following his tumblr to find out what he comes up with next.

(via Kotaku)