These three actors could be Snake in Escape from New York remake

The Escape From New York remake lives ... and one of three actors could be putting on Snake Plissken's eyepatch.

You thought maybe we had escaped from this project, right? Well, no such luck, as producer Joel Silver seems intent on giving John Carpenter's 1981 classic a reimagining. And who does Silver have in his sights to follow Kurt Russell in the iconic role of Snake?

A source has told Starlog (via Slashfilm) that Charlie Hunnam is the "top contender" for the part, although his commitment to Pacific Rim 2 and possibly the lead role in King Arthur may prevent him from taking on Snake as well. So even though Silver has gone as far as commissioning preproduction artwork featuring Hunnam, his two other choices just in case are The Walking Dead alumnus Jon Bernthal and Downton Abbey cast member Dan Stevens.

Of the three, I like Bernthal the best. He was tough as nails in The Walking Dead and The Wolf of Wall Street and has got great screen presence. Stevens is quite impressive as a soldier with a secret in the upcoming sci-fi thriller The Guest, but unfortunately Hunnam was one of the major disappointments of Pacific Rim -- he came across as a pretty boy with very little charisma. His work on Sons of Anarchy (which I haven't seen) has been praised, though, so there must be something there. But is he right for Snake?

We'll find out soon enough. Meanwhile, the story itself this time is said to be "more team-based, as Snake Plissken traverses through a treacherous New York landscape with a rogues gallery of criminals who look to leave the island-turned-prison in exchange for the rescue of the captured U.S. President."

Starlog's source adds that the team will consist of Snake, Cabbie and the Brain (played in the original by Ernest Borgnine and Harry Dean Stanton, respectively, and now upped to co-leads), along with some new faces:

“Plissken’s team consists of Mina, a warzone journalist framed for murder and living in the shadows of New York as a scavenger; Cabbie, a schizophrenic travel guide who serves as comic relief; Gareth, the last surviving member of the President’s security detail who harbors a dangerous secret; and The Brain, Plissken’s former partner-in-crime who left him to die after a botched robbery.”

Sounds like someone's got Avengers/Guardians of the Galaxy box-office appeal on their minds. More details, like a director and a possible release date, are yet to be filled in, but start discussing below whether a "team-based" Escape From New York led by Charlie Hunnam is something you might want to eyeball.