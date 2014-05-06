They know they're right: 13 villains who might be heroes, after all

It's been said that the villain is always the hero in his own story. There might be something to that.

Marvel Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada recently came up with an interesting take on General Zod (Michael Shannon) in Man of Steel, saying that he felt as if Zod was the actual hero of the movie. While we might not agree with Quesada's interpretation, you can see how Zod might be considered a hero from one point of view -- namely his own.

After all, he was just trying to save his people. And the fact is that many of the most infamous antagonists in sci-fi, fantasy and comic-book history do believe they're working for some kind of greater good -- even if it takes some mighty twisted logic to arrive at that conclusion.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the baddest guys we know from the movies, TV and print -- and examine why they thought they were the good guys.