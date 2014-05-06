Latest Stories

Magneto

They know they're right: 13 villains who might be heroes, after all

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
May 6, 2014

It's been said that the villain is always the hero in his own story. There might be something to that.

Marvel Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada recently came up with an interesting take on General Zod (Michael Shannon) in Man of Steel, saying that he felt as if Zod was the actual hero of the movie. While we might not agree with Quesada's interpretation, you can see how Zod might be considered a hero from one point of view -- namely his own.

After all, he was just trying to save his people. And the fact is that many of the most infamous antagonists in sci-fi, fantasy and comic-book history do believe they're working for some kind of greater good -- even if it takes some mighty twisted logic to arrive at that conclusion. 

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the baddest guys we know from the movies, TV and print -- and examine why they thought they were the good guys.

Lex Luthor
Lex Luthor: Lex was initially portrayed as just a brilliant mad scientist in his earliest stories,...
Magneto
Magneto: Erik Lensherr has gone through many changes over his long history as the X-Men's greatest...
Ra's Al Ghul
Ra's Al Ghul: In all his incarnations, Ra's Al Ghul has always had one mission: restoring order,...
Khan
Khan Noonien Singh: When we first meet Khan (Ricardo Montalban) on the "Space Seed" episode of the...
Sinestro
Sinestro: Once the greatest of the Green Lanterns and mentor to Earth's own Hal Jordan, Sinestro's...
Dr. Zaius
Dr. Zaius: "I have always known about man." In his dual roles as Minister of Science and Chief...
Hugo Drax/Karl Stromberg
Karl Stromberg / Hugo Drax: We're giving two of the best-known villains from the Bond film...
Malcolm Merlyn
Malcolm Merlyn: One of Starling City's most prominent and wealthiest businessmen has a simple plan...
Bolivar Trask
Bolivar Trask: Trask sees mutantkind as a threat to humanity, and even envisions humans become...
Tywin Lannister
Tywin Lannister: He'd rather murder a few if it means aborting a war that could cost the lives of...
Alexander Pierce
Alexander Pierce: A lot of the villains in comic books and comic book movies often think the...
Ozymandias
Ozymandias: Adrian Veidt is a genius, a visionary, a humanitarian...and a superhero. In Watchmen,...
The Machines
The Machines: All they did was exist and develop and become sentient, and humanity -- who created...
