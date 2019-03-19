Things are getting hairy for our Avengers [Strong Female Characters #42]

We're back with another episode of the SYFY Fangrrls Strong Female Characters podcast, and we have a lot of opinions about Marvel movies for you.

This week, Preeti and Courtney celebrate the greatness of the Avengers: Endgame trailer and welcome Shang-Chi and Destin Daniel Cretton to the MCU, and we present part two of Cher's interview with Kelly Sue DeConnick.

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week Fangrrls founder & managing editor Cher Martinetti and contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

