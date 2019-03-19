Latest Stories

Game of Thrones loot train battle
HBO challenges Game of Thrones fans to find 6 iron thrones hidden across the globe
Spider-Man comic strip
End of an era: Longtime Amazing Spider-Man comic strip will end after 42 years
Bird Box Sandra Bullock via official Netflix YouTube 2018
Bird Box author confirms a sequel novel will open its eyes soon
Game of Thrones Season 8 Jon and Daenerys
Game of Thrones writers promise fewer 'time logic' issues in the epic final season
endgame hero

Things are getting hairy for our Avengers [Strong Female Characters #42]

Cher Martinetti
Preeti Chhibber
Courtney Enlow
Mar 19, 2019

We're back with another episode of the SYFY Fangrrls Strong Female Characters podcast, and we have a lot of opinions about Marvel movies for you. 

This week, Preeti and Courtney celebrate the greatness of the Avengers: Endgame trailer and welcome Shang-Chi and Destin Daniel Cretton to the MCU, and we present part two of Cher's interview with Kelly Sue DeConnick

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week Fangrrls founder & managing editor Cher Martinetti and contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google's Play Store here.

Subscribe on Spotify here.

Brie Larson in Captain Marvel
There's a new Cap in town and we are here for her [Strong Female Characters #41]
lois weber
Forgotten Women of Genre: Lois Weber
Eiko Ishioka Mishima Set
Forgotten Women of Genre: Eiko Ishioka
Captain Marvel Brie Larson Samuel L. Jackson
Objects in Space 3/16/19: Whatever it takes
