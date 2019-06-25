Latest Stories

Think about it, hero! 8 Days of Spider-Man Day 1: Spider-Man (2002)

Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jun 25, 2019

Welcome to 8 Days of Spider-Man, where we're counting down to the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home with a look back at all of the wall-crawler's big-screen adventures.

First up: Spider-Man (2002), directed by Sam Raimi. This is the one in which Mary Jane kisses Spidey in the rain while he's upside-down and the Green Goblin kinda looks like a Power Ranger. Also, a bunch of New Yorkers with headshots and resumes throw some garbage at the Green Goblin, 'cause that's how they do it in the Big Apple. Also, this is a 17-year-old movie! How did this happen? What are the rules of space and time? And does it hold up? Listen below for answers to these questions and more.

