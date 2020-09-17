WIRE Buzz: Hip-hop vampire show Thirst to HBO; Hotel Transylvania 4 update; Scream 5 adds Sonia Ammar

Fans of What We Do in the Shadows ’ Count Rapula may have a series just for them soon enough. A new hip-hop vampire show is being developed over at HBO and the time for bloodsuckers with attitude is now.

Variety reports that the show, called Thirst, comes from Macro Television Studios and Empire writers Leah Benavides Rodriguez and Carlito Rodriguez, who will operate as writers for the series as well as executive producers and showrunners.

The awesome idea itself comes from Kevin Jordan and is about an Atlanta rapper on his way up, who joins one of the scene’s biggest groups...only to find out that they’re a vampire family who’ve been around for hundreds of years. Interview with a Vampire? Only if those interviews are for a vampire Behind the Music.

“Music has been integral to both our lives, and Thirst is the perfect opportunity to blend genres, while exploring the intersection of fame, culture and what it means to be American,” Benavides Rodriguez and Rodriguez said. “We’re excited to bring it to life with Macro Television Studios and the rest of our dope team, and thrilled it has found its home at HBO.”

Thirst does not yet have a timeline.

Next, an update on the fourth Hotel Transylvania film. The spooky-funny franchise from animation giant Genndy Tartakovsky has named its directors, upgraded its star, and nailed down a release date.

According to Variety, directors Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon will take over with Tartakovsky remaining as a screenwriter on the Adam Sandler-starring film. The series — which features Sandler as Dracula and Selena Gomez as his daughter, Mavis — will also see Gomez move up to an executive producer role as well as performing her acting duties.

Hotel Transylvania 4’s new release date is Aug. 6, 2021.

Finally, the next Scream film has added a cast member that’s actually new to the long-running horror franchise.

After casting returning faces like Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, the film is fleshing out its cast with Sonia Ammar. The singer and model will join franchise newcomers Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, and Dylan Minnette in her first major role in a feature. Looks like the new group of victims and the old group of survivors are finally beginning to take shape.

The latest entry in the winking slasher series comes from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who plan to start production this month.

Scream 5 hopes to hit theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.