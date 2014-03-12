Latest Stories

Werner Herzog in Jack Reacher
old6.png

This artist imagines our favorite superheroes (gasp!) as old people!

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Mar 12, 2014

Just because you can leap tall buildings in a single bound doesn't mean you aren't going to need your Centrum Silver before you do it.

Superheroes. They die all the time. But then they get reborn, rebooted, cloned, Skrulled, timelines get re-written, and parallel versions of the deceased show up. But what we see far less of is superheroes actually aging. But it happens to everyone, and so, inevitably, even Wonder Woman's boobs must hang low, wobble to and fro, be tied in both knots and bows, et cetera.

And that's the subject for DeviantART artist Lelpel in her series of aged heroes in which she takes some of our favorite heroes and realistically depicts them well past their prime.

Unsurprisingly, most of them make adorable old people. How happy would I have been growing up if Kitty Pryde were my bubbie? She'd phase us into the movies so we'd never have to pay, sneak past the lines at Disney, and her candy would never be brittle. Because Kitty Pryde is the best.

But feel free to enjoy the rest of these, too!

(via Kotaku)

old1.png
old2.png
old3.png
old4.png
old5.png
oldheader.png
