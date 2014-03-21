This artist took thrift store painting and turned them into Star Wars works of art

Come discover an activity we like to call the Reverse Lucas.

So, you know how George Lucas took his brilliantly stunning Star Wars trilogy and then made special editions that were special, not because they were better, but because he slapped a bunch of subpar CGI over the more intricate and impressive practical effects?

Now try and imagine the opposite of that.

Dave Vancook shops around at thrift shops for random old paintings. Then he takes those paintings and adds Star Wars to them in myriad fun ways. The result is, well, kind of a special edition, if you will, of thrift-store art.

And they're pretty darn great. Certainly the kind of stuff I'd be game to put up on my wall. We've gathered together a sampling in the gallery below, but you can see more here.

(via Laughing Squid)