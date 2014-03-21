Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
arttwarsheader.jpg

This artist took thrift store painting and turned them into Star Wars works of art

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Mar 21, 2014

Come discover an activity we like to call the Reverse Lucas.

So, you know how George Lucas took his brilliantly stunning Star Wars trilogy and then made special editions that were special, not because they were better, but because he slapped a bunch of subpar CGI over the more intricate and impressive practical effects?

Now try and imagine the opposite of that.

Dave Vancook shops around at thrift shops for random old paintings. Then he takes those paintings and adds Star Wars to them in myriad fun ways. The result is, well, kind of a special edition, if you will, of thrift-store art.

And they're pretty darn great. Certainly the kind of stuff I'd be game to put up on my wall. We've gathered together a sampling in the gallery below, but you can see more here.

(via Laughing Squid)

artwars1.jpg
artwars2.jpg
artwars3.jpg
artwars4.jpg
artwars5.jpg
artwars6.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Art

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: