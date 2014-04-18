This awesome concept art from Superman Returns is better than the actual movie

Some concept art from Bryan Singer’s 2006 misstep Superman Returns has leaked online, and it’s amazing just how much cooler this things looks on paper. Seriously, it’s sad.

Posted by Film Sketchr, the drawings were put together by concept artist Jeff Julian during the film’s development, and actually inspired a few scenes that made the final cut of Brandon Routh’s brief take on the Man of Steel.

The designs show off some of the bigger action set pieces, and after seeing how epic they look here, it’s hard to fathom how Singer and company made a movie so dreadfully boring with these ideas to work from. Believe it or not, the movie pitched here actually looks pretty cool.

Oh, what could've been.

