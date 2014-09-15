Latest Stories

295332_421581947923217_1235487333_n.jpg

This awesome short film proves it ain't easy being an orc in Mordor

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Sep 15, 2014

Judging the Lord of the Rings films, being an orc seems like it’d be a pretty sweet gig (you know, if you’re evil): Cause trouble, raid villages and wreak all kinds of havoc. But it ain’t easy being green(ish).

This awesome, live-action, 7+ minute short film, based on the upcoming videogame Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, digs into the life and times of your average orc just trying to make it in the world. The story follows Krimp the Orc, who, as the synopsis rightly states, is “about to have a very bad day. Like, Wraith bad.” Indeed.

Check out the stellar short below, which could almost pass as a long-lost (and extremely random) chapter in Peter Jackson’s massive Lord of the Rings saga:

The short was directed and written by Sam Gorski and Niko Pueringer, and produced by Jake Watson.

(Via Sploid)

Tag: Shadow of Mordor
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
Tag: Tolkien
Tag: short films

