Latest Stories

The Last of Us Part II abandoned city
Tag: Games
Gaming: The Last of Us Part II coming in June; Travis Scott show sets Fortnite record
Making the Cut
Tag: Fangrrls
A short history of digital influencers, from Instagram to Making the Cut
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Tag: Movies
Tim the Enchanter, a killer bunny, and more: The 15 best moments from Monty Python and the Holy Grail
The Goonies
Tag: Movies
Steven Spielberg wagers on a Goonies sequel as cast & crew reunite 35 years later

Revisiting Star Trek "Amok Time" | Warp Factor | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

This classic Star Trek episode gave us so much Vulcan lore for the first time [Warp Factor 2.3]

Contributed by
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Apr 27, 2020
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Warp Factor
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Original Video

Welcome back to SYFY WIRE's Warp Factor, where we are diverting from our intended course and spending a little more time exploring Star Trek: The Original Series.

When you think about Vulcan lore in Star Trek, you most likely think of the famous Vulcan hand salute, and the words, "live long and prosper." When thinking of the planet Vulcan itself, you may see yourself surrounded by red skies and a lot of rocks.

More Warp Factor

Warp Factor 2.2 - Balance of Terror
Romulans first appeared in one of the greatest Star Trek episodes of them all [Warp Factor 2.2]
Star Trek Picard Episode 10 Jonathan Frakes
The search for Beverly Crusher will continue on Star Trek: Picard [Warp Factor #10]

All of these things were given life in the episode "Amok Time." It was the first time that we ever saw Vulcans other than Mr. Spock, and it was the first time we'd visit the planet itself. The remastered version of the episode gave us an upgrade and made the location feel more like it does in future Trek films, but it's still a hot and rocky place no matter what version you're watching. The salute, and the catchphrase, both make their debut here.

"Pon farr" also makes itself a thing, something that future Trek stories would return to — Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise all make the condition a story point. The latter show also features a young T'Pau, a formidable Vulcan who makes her debut in "Amok Time."

Throw some soup at the wall, get those emotions in check, and get ready to talk about what must never be discussed. Watch as we break down all of the Vulcan madness below.

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Warp Factor
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Original Video

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker