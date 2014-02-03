Latest Stories

zjokersdaugher6.jpg

This insane artwork for Batman: Joker's Daughter #1 is a whole new kind of crazy

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Feb 3, 2014

Finding a fiend's severed face in the bowels of a nasty sewer tends to incite a large measure of instability in the dumpster diver herself.  Check out this amazing artwork preview for this week's release of Batman: Joker's Daughter #1, starring the darling Daddy's Girl stirring up trouble in the Dark Knight's domain.  

Written by Marguerite Bennett with interior art by Meghan Hetrick and cover art from Georges Jeanty, this wild, 48-page one-shot explores the deranged pedigree of the kooky chick who calls herself Duela Dent-Napier.

Here's DC Comics' official synopsis:

In BATMAN: JOKER’S DAUGHTER #1, this elusive new villain will embark on a quest of self-discovery by seeking out her notorious father. Her journey will take her to various well-known Joker spots – including Arkham Asylum! Readers will also get to revisit the massive cliff that Joker fell off of at the end of “Death of the Family” and see how that environment has changed in the time that’s passed since that story’s dramatic conclusion.

Batman: Joker's Daughter #1 hits the digital realm and comic store shelves on Wednesday, Feb. 5.  Until then, don't touch any cast-off clown faces you may find.

(Via Comic Book Movie)

