This is how Rupert Grint and Tom Felton would return to Harry Potter on the big screen

Lisa Granshaw
Jun 14, 2019

Harry Potter fans have been wishing they could apparate to Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World after the ride Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opened this week, adding new lore to the Potter universe and offering a fun immersive coaster experience. Cast members from the films gathered to celebrate the opening and while they were there, Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) admitted they would return to the series — just maybe not as their characters.

When asked about a potential far-in-the-future remake and returning to play adult characters like Arthur Weasley and Lucius Malfoy, Felton and Grint told Entertainment Weekly they’re open to the idea. Grint said it would “be a nice kind of closure.” For Felton, he’d do it for free.

“It’d be cool to rock the black suit once in a while,” Felton told EW.

It’s an interesting idea having the actors return to play older relatives in a possible future reboot, though Merlin’s beard we don’t want to think about anyone remaking these iconic films quite yet! Hopefully with the Fantastic Beasts movies still underway, we don’t have to start worrying.

Of course, another possibility is that instead of starring in remakes Felton and Grint could appear as older versions of Ron and Draco if the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is ever adapted to a movie. Both actors seemed open to that idea according to EW, with Grint calling it “great” and Felton adding that he feels “not possessive over Draco, but definitely like he’s a part of me somehow.”

Until then, you can catch the original Arthur Weasley played by Mark Williams in Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure along with much more at Universal Orlando.

(via Entertainment Weekly)

