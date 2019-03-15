Latest Stories

James Gunn and Oreo the Raccoon
Tag: Movies
James Gunn is back on board Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
retta in good girls
Tag: Fangrrls
Retta talks Game of Thrones and Good Girls at SXSW
Boy Meets World Reunion
Tag: Videos
WATCH ECCC: The cast of Boy Meets World reunites in Seattle
J.J. Abrams
Tag: Movies
Star Wars Weekly: Episode IX reveals at Celebration and Yoda strikes back
Mars Opportunity rover image

This is the last thing Opportunity saw on Mars before finally shutting down for good

Contributed by
Screen Shot 2017-08-16 at 8.21.50 PM.png
Elizabeth Rayne
Mar 15, 2019

After 15 years of crawling around Mars and beaming images of the red planet back to Earth, NASA’s Opportunity rover (RIP) succumbed to the alien weather last month — but took one last unbelievable shot of the rocky reddish terrain before it closed its robotic eyes forever.

NASA has released the final image that Opportunity took before it started gasping its last breaths in an intense Martian dust storm. The 360-degree panorama was taken at Perseverance Valley, a system of shallow troughs descending the inner slope of Endeavor Crater, the locale that eventually became its extraterrestrial grave. You have to admit that this could easily be used as a background in the next sci-fi blockbuster, and no one would ever know it’s actually real.

Mars Opportunity rover image

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/ASU

"This final panorama embodies what made our Opportunity rover such a remarkable mission of exploration and discovery," said Opportunity project manager John Callas of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

What you’re looking at is actually a composite of 354 individual images that Opportunity’s Panoramic Camera (Pancam) captured with three different filters from May 13 through June 10 of last year. It filtered light at wavelengths from near-infrared (too long for the human eye to process at 753 nanometers) to green (535 nanometers) and violet (432 nanometers). The solar-powered rover had no time to use the filters to record some areas, which explains the black and white frames at the bottom left.

Put on those 3D glasses (the blue and red kind) you thought you’d never use again to see the panorama in three dimensions:

Mars Opportunity rover image

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/ASU

Look to the right of center and out into the distance to see the rim of Endeavor crater. Slightly to the left is a trail of rover tracks that descend towards geological features that NASA scientists had their eye on for close-ups until Opportunity couldn’t handle the weather anymore. Far to the right and left are the floor of the Perseverance Valley and the floor of Endeavor Crater, which still remain unexplored, waiting for future spacecraft and eventually humans to find out what might be hidden in that red dust.

The image below is an edited version of the same panorama captured by Pancam, as close to true color as possible:

Mars Opportunity rover image

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/ASU

If you really want to zoom in, touch down right over here.

Opportunity’s discoveries have given us an unprecedented understanding of Martian geology and the planet’s radiation-bombed environment, something invaluable when it comes to planning out missions for future rovers like Mars 2020 or figuring out how to design space suits and habitats for potential human exploration.

Unfortunately, the rover breathed its last in a killer dust storm that swept the Red Planet last June, but someday, it might be a relic for future generations of astronauts to preserve in a Martian museum.

(via NASA)

Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: Mars
Tag: Opportunity
Tag: Opportunity Rover
Tag: NASA

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
ECCC_Right Rail vertical
emerald city mobile icon
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Opportunity Rover
Tag: Opportunity
Mars Opportunity rover
As NASA says goodbye, what will Opportunity’s afterlife on Mars look like?
Elizabeth Rayne
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Mars
Artwork depicting the rover Opportunity on Mars, its home for the past 15 years and now forevermore. Credit: NASA / JPL / Maas
Opportunity lost... but more will arise
Phil Plait
Comment count Comment count: Trending 6
Tag: Mars
Tag: NASA
1436867111mars.jpg
Listen to the lonely, spooky sounds of Mars recorded by NASA's Opportunity rover
Trent Moore
Jul 15, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: space
Tag: Mars
OpportunityRover.jpg
Mars Opportunity Rover just broke a 40-year-old NASA space record
Matthew Jackson
May 17, 2013
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0