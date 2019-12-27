This is the Way: SYFY WIRE's Star Wars predictions

To paraphrase a very famous expression: Star Wars is dead. Long live Star Wars!

Just because there won't be a new Star Wars movie until 2022 doesn't mean that the franchise is going away. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker only represents the end of the Skywalker Saga ... and this is a universe that has no end because it can expand in several different directions.

And for now, the future of Star Wars is television. Or more accurately, on Disney+.

If The Mandalorian has taught us anything, it's that the Star Wars universe is ripe for exploration with new characters and under the direction of established Hollywood players. If Jon Favreau can be torn away from making live-action remakes of Disney classics then he's clearly the right choice to chart the future of this franchise. The same goes for Dave Filoni, Favreau's partner-in-crime on The Mandalorian. Filoni has been the guiding Force of Star Wars animation through The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars Resistance. His emergence in live-action is the right step for the future.

The Mandalorian also demonstrated that directors like Deborah Chow and Taika Waititi have the chops to pull off a live-action Star Wars film of their own, as they both delivered phenomenal episodes. However, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Filoni also thrived with their first opportunities to helm a live-action Star Wars story.

None of this means that the Star Wars movie characters should be abandoned. After Rey, Poe, and Finn came into their own in The Rise of Skywalker, it would be a shame if we never see them again.

For the rest of SYFY WIRE’s Star Wars predictions, check out the full video!