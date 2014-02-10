This is what Tolkien's Middle-earth would look like from space

Have you ever wondered what a Middle-earth astronaut would see if he looked down on the full scope of J.R.R. Tolkien’s creation?

Some very ambitious, and geeky, Lord of the Rings fans want to know — and they're putting together a full-scale virtual model of Middle-earth on a global scale. Like, from looking at continents one second to zooming all the way down to some Elven pads in Rivendell the next.



Of course, this being Middle-earth, you won’t spot many traditional continents or familiar sights. Instead of the Great Wall of China, you can see the Eye of Sauron from space. The team is using the graphic engine Outerra to create the model, which is meticulously based on Tolkien’s notes and maps left behind.

Check out some pics below, or get a fellowship together and go on a journey yourself with the full model here.

(Via Fast Company)