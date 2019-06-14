This man has seen Avengers: Endgame 116 times and counting

So you saw Avengers: Endgame what... two, three, maybe four times in the theater? You don't have anything on one Florida man.

According to CNN (via the Miami Herald), 30-year-old Agustin Alanis of Riverview, Florida had watched the Avengers defeat Thanos and undo the Snap some 114 times in a theater as of yesterday (Thursday, Jun. 13). Since then, however, Alanis has apparently added two more viewings to his count:

Alanis has already unofficially beaten the Guinness world record for "most cinema productions attended - same film." That honor went last year to Anthony Mitchell, who watched — you guessed it — Avengers: Infinity War 103 times at his local movie theater in Charlotte, North Carolina (Alanis thanked Mitchell online for inspiring him when he tied the latter's number).

Alanis, who somehow still has a job as a supervisor with his family's construction business, laid out his viewing schedule: "I go twice on weekdays; Saturday and Sunday, four to five times, (which) is the most I can because of the movie being 3 hours and 2 minutes long."

116 viewings of a 182-minute movie comes out to around 352 hours total, the equivalent of 44 8-hour work days or 14 and a half total days (the movie has been out in theaters 49 days now). If Alanis has paid for every ticket himself, Screencrush computes that he's dropped more than $1100 to see Tony Stark sacrifice himself and Captain America finally get that dance with Peggy Carter.

He told CNN, "After seeing how Endgame was shattering records and making history, I decided to do it too." He's documented each viewing on Twitter with a selfie of him and his ticket, and has already submitted his paperwork to Guinness World Records, whom he hopes to hear from soon.

In the meantime, Alanis intends to keep going as long as Avengers: Endgame remains in theaters, which is likely to mean that his record — once it's made official — could stand for a long time.