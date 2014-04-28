Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
NebulaKarenGillan1.jpg

This new Guardians of the Galaxy pic is our best look at Karen Gillan's Nebula yet

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Apr 28, 2014

A brand-new pic of former Doctor Who companion Karen Gillan has been released, giving us one of the best looks we’ve had so far of Gillan as the big, bad, blue villainess Nebula in Marvel's upcoming out-of-this-world superhero flick Guardians of the Galaxy.

This newest still reveals a fresh new look at Ronan the Accuser’s (Lee Pace) right-hand woman, who’s also working for the Mad Titan himself, Thanos -- last seen during the end credits of The Avengers.

Director James Gunn recently revealed about Nebula’s past that “Thanos slaughtered [Gamora's, played by Zoe Saldana] family and Nebula's, then raised them together as siblings. They were bioengineered to become living weapons, so he's really good at killing people.”

Also: BONUS! We’ve got a brand-new pic of Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, observing the orb (and looking totally adorbs). Granted, the still’s a couple days old, but since we hadn’t put it up anywhere on the site, you can enjoy it right here, right now!

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will rocket into theaters on Aug. 1.

(USA Today via Comic Book Movie, and Comic Book Movie)

NebulaKarenGillan.jpg
ChrisPrattStar-Lord1.png
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Karen Gillan
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy
Tag: chris pratt
Tag: Nebula
Tag: Star-Lord

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: