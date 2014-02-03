Latest Stories

Game of Thrones (Jon and Daenerys)
Tag: TV
Every potential Game of Thrones ending, from absolutely impossible to probable
Swamp Thing Screening
Tag: TV
Swamp Thing cast and crew reveal the hope at the heart of the show's horror
Mako Mori, Pacific Rim
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 05/18
Lauren Laracuente.JPG
Tag: Fangrrls
Women of esports: Lauren 'GlitterXplosion' Laracuente
hothheader.jpg

This photographer re-created Hoth with Star Wars LEGO and baking powder

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Feb 3, 2014

If you're going to make your own rebel base on the planet of Hoth, this is how it's done.

It's been a rough winter for much of the U.S. so far, so jokes about it being colder than Hoth have been rampant (and totally deserved). But photographer Vesa Lehtimäki (who goes by Avanaut) does us one better by crafting images of Hoth with nothing more than LEGO and baking soda.

It probably helps that he's a really good photographer.

So if you're staring out into the snow and are looking for the silver lining, mayhap you will find it in the gallery below?

(via Laughing Squid)

hoth5_0.jpg
hoth4_0.jpg
hoth3_0.jpg
hoth2_0.jpg
hoth1_0.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: LEGO

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: