This photographer re-created Hoth with Star Wars LEGO and baking powder

If you're going to make your own rebel base on the planet of Hoth, this is how it's done.

It's been a rough winter for much of the U.S. so far, so jokes about it being colder than Hoth have been rampant (and totally deserved). But photographer Vesa Lehtimäki (who goes by Avanaut) does us one better by crafting images of Hoth with nothing more than LEGO and baking soda.

It probably helps that he's a really good photographer.

So if you're staring out into the snow and are looking for the silver lining, mayhap you will find it in the gallery below?

(via Laughing Squid)