Latest Stories

the-blood-spattered-bride
Tag: Fangrrls
Deep Cuts: The Blood Spattered Bride
The Addams Family
Tag: Fangrrls
Look of the Week: The enduring sartorial legacy of The Addams Family
Scott Eisen:Getty Images
Tag: Science
This strange eel-shark once swam prehistoric seas 360 million years ago
Riker and Picard trailer
Tag: Podcast
Who Won the Week Episode 201: Picard, The Addams Family, Gemini Man
Scott Eisen:Getty Images
More info i
Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Tag: Science
Tag: News

This strange eel-shark once swam prehistoric seas 360 million years ago

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Oct 11, 2019

Lurking below the turbulent oceans of primeval Earth once swam a menagerie of strange and monstrous creatures that scientists are just now beginning to identify and understand. One of these remarkable new discoveries is the identification of a new type of anicent Phoebodus shark that resided in the warm primordial seas of our planet some 360 million years ago. 

Until now, researchers were unsure exactly what these savage, eel-like sharks looked like, but due to the unearthing of the first nearly-complete skeleton of this ancient shark we're now getting a clearer picture of its anatomy. Because shark skeletons are made up of soft cartilage, instead of fossilized bone, their remains tend to deteriorate and disappear easily over time, making this eventful find a reason for celebration.

More Science

BH_wip_v14.jpg
NASA just saw something come out of a black hole for the first time ever
Mars
Mars was pretty much an oasis 3.5 billion years ago

Scott Eisen:Getty Images

Credit: Frilled Shark - Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Phoebodus sharks grew to about four-feet long and lived ages prior to larger, land-dwelling dinosaurs thundering onto the global scene. A fortuitous discovery in the Anti-Atlas Mountains in Morocco by the regional Berber people delivered this rare fossilized specimen of the beast found embedded in the prehistoric marine layer sediment known to be between 360-370 million years old.

A new study published last week in the online journal, The Royal Society, proclaimed these findings.

 "The fossils are so well preserved," Frey explained to Live Science. "We were really happy about this discovery. The fossils were very well preserved because they were sitting in low-oxygen conditions, where decomposing organisms couldn't pick them apart."

Eel-Shark

Credit: Linda Frey and Christian Klug, Paläontologisches Institut und Museum, University of Zurich

Once the shark carcass was spotted, these indigenous North African residents immediately carried the fragile fossil to Christian Klug, a paleobiologist working at the University of Zurich and senior study author of the study, who quickly realized the specimen didn't belong to "a normal fish."

Careful analysis of the remains by the University of Zurich team comprised of Linda Frey, Michael Coates, Michał Ginter, Vachik Hairapetian, Martin Rücklin, Iwan Jerjen, and Klug revealed that the weird creature had a streamlined, eel-like body and an elongated snout resembling the modern frilled shark (Chlamydoselachus anguineus), even though the two species of sharks are totally unrelated.

Frill Shark

Credit: Getty Images/Frilled Shark

While we're still in the dark on exactly what this sleek Phoebodus shark appeared in its natural state, this is a vital piece of the paleontological puzzle that continues to fit together in forming an accurate rendering of the toothy predatorial fish.

Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: Science
Tag: shark
Tag: dinosaurs

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: