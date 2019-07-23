Latest Stories

David Harbour at SDCC 2019 Marvel Panel
Tag: Movies
David Harbour says his Red Guardian is 'Captain America of the Cold War' in Black Widow solo film
David Alien: Covenant Michael Fassbender
Tag: Fangrrls
Alien: Covenant and the exploitative experimentation on marginalized women
Black Widow and Hawkeye
Tag: Movies
Is the Black Widow movie targeting a Hawkeye cameo? Scarlett Johansson teases Budapest link
Beauty and the Beast - Lumiere
Tag: Fangrrls
This woman is marrying her chandelier named Lumiere
Beauty and the Beast - Lumiere
More info i
Credit: Disney
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: News

This woman is marrying her chandelier named Lumiere

Contributed by
heatherprofilepic.jpeg
Heather Mason
Jul 23, 2019
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
David Alien: Covenant Michael Fassbender Alien: Covenant and the exploitative experimentation on marginalized women
Marvel panel SDCC The style highs of SDCC 2019 panels, from Marvel to Westworld
Brandon Routh Superman Returns The one after the long con [Strong Female Characters #50]

We can probably all agree that Beauty and the Beast's Lumiere is sexy. THAT FRENCH ACCENT. But, he doesn't really seem like the marrying type. Luckily, English woman Amanda Liberty found the chandelier of her dreams in a 91-year-old eBay purchase.

According to the Mirror, Liberty, who most recently had a relationship with the Statue of Liberty (hence the name) plans to marry a chandelier, which she says is female and named Lumiere.

Liberty is planning to buy wedding rings for herself and Lumiere and is using this important moment in their relationship to spotlight their unconventional love. Liberty identifies as an objectum sexual, someone who is attracted to inanimate objects.

"I know a lot of people think my attraction to chandeliers is strange, but I'm not crazy," Liberty says.

While she intends to marry Lumiere, Liberty is in an open relationship with multiple light fixtures. And honestly, the more you think about it the more it makes sense. A nice sconce or chandelier can literally light up your life. Why not lock it down when you have the chance? Plus, a chandelier is way more accessible than the Statue of Liberty—who seems a little closed-off, emotionally. Long-distance relationships can be hard.

Liberty has been preparing for the ceremony by polishing Lumiere so she looks her best. Unfortunately, Lumiere is too big to join Liberty in bed, but we're sure they'll find some way to spend time together in celebration of the commitment.

"I'm doing this in the hope that people will understand our love, and if not understand it, maybe they could at least accept it," says Liberty.

So even if the odds seem stacked against you, there's hope for all of you who love your coffee maker or really appreciate your blender. 

(via New York Post)

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
David Alien: Covenant Michael Fassbender Alien: Covenant and the exploitative experimentation on marginalized women
Marvel panel SDCC The style highs of SDCC 2019 panels, from Marvel to Westworld
Brandon Routh Superman Returns The one after the long con [Strong Female Characters #50]
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: News
Tag: Beauty and the Beast
Sign out: