This woman is marrying her chandelier named Lumiere

We can probably all agree that Beauty and the Beast's Lumiere is sexy. THAT FRENCH ACCENT. But, he doesn't really seem like the marrying type. Luckily, English woman Amanda Liberty found the chandelier of her dreams in a 91-year-old eBay purchase.

According to the Mirror, Liberty, who most recently had a relationship with the Statue of Liberty (hence the name) plans to marry a chandelier, which she says is female and named Lumiere.

Liberty is planning to buy wedding rings for herself and Lumiere and is using this important moment in their relationship to spotlight their unconventional love. Liberty identifies as an objectum sexual, someone who is attracted to inanimate objects.

"I know a lot of people think my attraction to chandeliers is strange, but I'm not crazy," Liberty says.

While she intends to marry Lumiere, Liberty is in an open relationship with multiple light fixtures. And honestly, the more you think about it the more it makes sense. A nice sconce or chandelier can literally light up your life. Why not lock it down when you have the chance? Plus, a chandelier is way more accessible than the Statue of Liberty—who seems a little closed-off, emotionally. Long-distance relationships can be hard.

Liberty has been preparing for the ceremony by polishing Lumiere so she looks her best. Unfortunately, Lumiere is too big to join Liberty in bed, but we're sure they'll find some way to spend time together in celebration of the commitment.

"I'm doing this in the hope that people will understand our love, and if not understand it, maybe they could at least accept it," says Liberty.

So even if the odds seem stacked against you, there's hope for all of you who love your coffee maker or really appreciate your blender.

(via New York Post)