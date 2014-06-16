Thor hangs with Cap, 1st look at Avengers academy(!?) in Age of Ultron set footage

Some new set footage from Avengers: Age of Ultron has leaked out, showing what looks to be a full scene between Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) â plus a fresh crop of trainees?
The scene appears to show Thor and Cap walking and talking, until Thor lifts Mjolnir in the sky and summons up some lightning â or at least summons up some flashy lights. Weâd think the lightning will actually be added in post-production for safety reasons.
Thereâs also another interesting tidbit via the team of soldiers doing training in the background of the scene, which could certainly be one of the first post-Winter Soldier squads to join Earth's Mightiest Heroes in their quest for good. But are these guys the new-look S.H.I.E.L.D. or something else entirely via Stark Industries (i.e. that rumored Avengers academy?)
We donât know, but weâre dying to find out. Check out the footage below and give us your best guess:
