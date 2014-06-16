Thor hangs with Cap, 1st look at Avengers academy(!?) in Age of Ultron set footage

Some new set footage from Avengers: Age of Ultron has leaked out, showing what looks to be a full scene between Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) â plus a fresh crop of trainees?

The scene appears to show Thor and Cap walking and talking, until Thor lifts Mjolnir in the sky and summons up some lightning â or at least summons up some flashy lights. Weâd think the lightning will actually be added in post-production for safety reasons.

Thereâs also another interesting tidbit via the team of soldiers doing training in the background of the scene, which could certainly be one of the first post-Winter Soldier squads to join Earth's Mightiest Heroes in their quest for good. But are these guys the new-look S.H.I.E.L.D. or something else entirely via Stark Industries (i.e. that rumored Avengers academy?)

We donât know, but weâre dying to find out. Check out the footage below and give us your best guess:

